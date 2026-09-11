After Maria Sharapova, Pete Sampras Spotted in Betting Platform Promotion

Another tennis legend has officially entered the lucrative world of sports betting partnerships. While active players are strictly prohibited from involvement with gambling organizations, retired icons are openly flaunting their new commercial relationships.

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The latest prominent figure to emerge is former American superstar Pete Sampras, who was recently featured in a promotional campaign for Kalshi. The prediction-market company announced their partnership with a bold social media post celebrating his legacy.

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“The odds, as told by someone who spent a career defying them. Pete Sampras. Don’t just accept the odds. Make them,” Kalshi wrote on X alongside the promotional release.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion appears in a 30-second advertisement featuring nostalgic glimpses of his breakthrough 1990 US Open title run. During the campaign, Sampras discusses the intense anticipation of competition, seamlessly connecting that feeling with predicting future outcomes. This highly public commercial appearance caught the tennis community completely off guard given his historical reclusiveness.

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Since retiring in 2002, Sampras has largely disappeared from the tennis spotlight, rarely returning for commentary, coaching, or public appearances. Nobody expected his rare return to the sport’s ecosystem to arrive through a prediction-market platform like Kalshi. However, his involvement amplifies an ongoing conversation regarding the sport’s shifting commercial landscape. This specific endorsement is particularly noticeable because Kalshi’s recent integration into the US Open has already sparked significant debate.

The USTA officially named Kalshi its first prediction-market partner for this year’s tournament, granting the platform massive visibility during previews, analysis, and recaps. That lucrative deal left fans questioning why the sport eagerly welcomes betting-related revenue while strictly limiting active athletes. Sampras is hardly the first retired champion to face immediate public scrutiny over these polarizing sponsorships. Another former Grand Slam winner recently drew intense criticism for a nearly identical promotional effort.

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Maria Sharapova faced immediate backlash after actively promoting the prediction market Polymarket during the US Open. Her promotional video showcased her casually buying and selling positions while watching live tennis matches. The resulting blowback reflected widespread concerns about the growing betting culture while highlighting a glaring double standard within the sport. This discrepancy eventually caught the attention of prominent tennis journalists who questioned the hypocritical regulations.

The Tennis Anti-Corruption Program strictly restricts active players from maintaining any commercial ties with betting operators, yet retired players like Sampras and Andy Roddick face absolutely zero limitations. Industry experts like Jon Wertheim openly questioned why active players are banned from these platforms while retired legends are not held to the same ethical standards. However, ethical double standards are only a fraction of the problem facing modern tennis.

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The overwhelming influx of betting has created a highly toxic and dangerous environment for the athletes actually competing on the court.

Players complain about betting partnerships in tennis tournaments

What makes the US Open’s Kalshi deal so controversial is how closely betting culture directly impacts the players.

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While USTA leadership defended the prediction-market partnership as an innovative way to create new forms of fan engagement, the reality on the ground is far darker. Players on the court are facing a deeply disturbing kind of engagement whenever bettors lose money on their matches. This growing hostility has manifested in both digital harassment and alarming real-world interactions.

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Tennis professionals have repeatedly faced severe abuse from gamblers who unfairly blame them for unwanted match results. Jiri Lehecka recently described a disturbing incident where a spectator constantly tried to distract him during a tense US Open match.

The concern becomes impossible to ignore when players are forced to carry this dangerous psychological pressure beyond the court. A recent comprehensive study provided horrifying statistical evidence of this rapidly escalating epidemic.

The latest Threat Matrix report discovered more than 12,000 abusive posts and messages directly targeting tennis players. Angry gamblers were identified as the source behind 42% of all verified abuse, while accounting for a staggering 59% of the most serious, threatening messages. British star Katie Boulter openly described receiving disturbing threats following betting losses, making the new Kalshi partnership feel especially tone-deaf to the locker room. Player advocacy groups have subsequently demanded immediate action from governing bodies.

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The WTA Player Board officially condemned the abuse as “unacceptable,” leading to 35 accounts being escalated directly to law enforcement agencies. Yet, despite these horrifying statistics, tennis leadership continues creating more avenues for fans to financially speculate on individual match outcomes.

This leaves the sport facing a profound moral dilemma regarding the balance between driving new revenue and protecting its athletes. Prediction markets may successfully attract new demographics, but the players already know exactly how quickly those financial losses turn into dangerous personal attacks.