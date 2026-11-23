What if you could practice tennis without waiting for a partner, and the machine on the other side of the net could actually react to your shots? That idea is attracting serious investment as sports technology companies look for ways to make solo training feel closer to a real match. Chinese company Enhanced Robotics has now secured new funding to take that ambition further.

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According to 36Kr, the company has completed a Series B round worth more than 100 million yuan, approximately $14 million to $15 million. The funding will support research and development, production expansion, and overseas distribution. Founded in 2018, Enhanced Robotics has built its business around sports equipment, with its TENNIIX AI tennis robot at the centre of its growing consumer market.

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Traditional ball machines can help players work on their strokes, but they usually follow preset patterns. TENNIIX wants to offer something different. Its advanced models use cameras to track the ball and the player’s position, then adjust subsequent feeds based on how the player returns the shot. The goal is to make practice less predictable and bring it closer to the demands of a real rally.

Founder Hanqi Zhu believes players need more than a machine that repeatedly feeds balls to the same spot. He told 36Kr that training equipment should identify weaknesses in a player’s returns and offer feedback that helps improve their game. The company is therefore positioning TENNIIX as a training partner rather than just another ball launcher.

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The product comes in four versions: Basic, Pro, Ultra, and Ultra Max. The $899 Basic model focuses on portable ball feeding, while Pro adds AI vision and voice interaction. Ultra introduces a mobile base that can move around the court. Ultra Max takes the concept further with a two-wheeled, legged robotic platform developed alongside LimX Dynamics.

The latter has already had a chance to show what it can do in front of tennis fans. During the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, TENNIIX Ultra Max rallied with former Chinese professional Wang Qiang. The robot moved around the court and delivered different shots, including topspin and high looping balls, as Wang returned them. The demonstration offered a glimpse of how robotic training partners could change practice sessions.

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Enhanced Robotics has also found early demand outside China. Its Kickstarter campaign raised HK$7.4 million from 821 backers, while its Japanese Makuake campaign collected approximately ¥187 million from 1,654 supporters. The company says TENNIIX has shipped tens of thousands of units worldwide and is available through its website, Amazon, and Joybuy. These are company-reported figures, but they show why the business is now looking to expand its international distribution network.

The company’s ambitions extend beyond tennis. It has already introduced a tennis-and-padel compatible product in Europe and plans to launch a dedicated pickleball machine in North America in 2027. It also develops T-APEX, a professional athletic performance training system. Zhu wants to use the experience and data gathered across different sports to improve the company’s future products.

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There is another reason this market is attracting attention: competition is growing. Rival PongBot has developed its Aura AI coaching robot for tennis, pickleball, and padel. Its Kickstarter campaign raised HK$31.48 million from 4,836 backers, and the company has also announced a $4 million crowdfunding milestone. Both businesses are betting that players will pay for equipment that offers more than repetitive ball feeds.

Enhanced Robotics also has a history beyond tennis. Zhu previously led work on powered exoskeleton technology, and the company’s Sportsmate 5 was included in TIME’s 2022 Best Inventions list. That background in movement assistance and robotics now feeds into its sports-training ambitions.

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Novak Djokovic’s Recovery Pod Shows How Technology Is Changing Tennis Beyond the Court

The push to bring technology into tennis does not stop at training. Novak Djokovic has also explored new ways to support his recovery through the Regenesis Recovery Pod, which he showcased at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

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The 24-time Grand Slam champion described it to Sky Sports as a multisensory wellness capsule designed to reset the body in around eight minutes. The product combines several wellness features, including pulsed electromagnetic fields and sound-based experiences.

Djokovic’s involvement reflects how recovery technology has become another area of interest for elite athletes as they look for ways to manage the physical demands of professional sport.

The two developments serve different purposes, but they point to the same wider trend. Enhanced Robotics wants to make practice more responsive, whereas Djokovic’s pod focuses on recovery after physical exertion.

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Neither technology replaces the work players put into their game. However, with companies such as Enhanced Robotics and PongBot investing heavily in AI-powered equipment, the way tennis players train could look very different in the years ahead.