Alex De Minaur VS Flavio Cobolli Match Halted as Fan Seeks Medical Emergency

Extreme heat had already seized the spotlight at SW19 even before the main draw began. At Roehampton, during the qualifiers, fans had seen matches halted indefinitely after intense heatwaves hit the UK last month. Now, the issue has flared up once again, as the fourth-round clash between Alex de Minaur and Flavio Cobolli was abruptly halted following a heat-related medical emergency.



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The ongoing match between the Aussie and the Italian was briefly stopped on No. 1 Court after a spectator fainted in the stands. The on-court chair umpire had to pause play during the sixth game of the second set, with the score at 15-15, as the situation quickly drew concern inside the stadium.

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Picking up the on-court phone, the chair umpire informed tournament officials of the incident and added, “We have a person in the stands fainting. She’s conscious, but needs medical attention.” The SW19 medical staff then quickly moved in to help the fan, while both players waited for play to resume on the court.

The sudden interruption came only about half an hour after another short stoppage. A spectator feeling unwell in the difficult heat conditions had also caused that delay at the All-England Club on Monday.

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During that first incident, the 24-year-old Italian stepped in with a kind gesture. The current Roland Garros semi-finalist brought a bottle of water over to the woman receiving treatment, and she could later get back on her feet.

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Even after the match win, Flavio Cobolli opened up about the exchange with Alex de Minaur during the incident. “He told me that I have to expect another thing like what happened there because it’s really hot. We were lucky to finish with only two stoppages,” the Italian added in his post-match interview.

The extreme heat issue had already become a major talking point during All-England Club qualifying this year when temperatures in London climbed above 93.2°F.

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SW19 has already set its heat rule threshold at 86.18°F. Still, that heat rule only helps manage conditions for players playing on the court. It does not protect spectators in the stadium from being affected by the brutal heat.

And it has not only been the fans in the stands who have struggled in those conditions. Both WTA and ATP players have also started speaking up about the toll the heat is taking.

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The 2025 AO champion Madison Keys is among those who have raised concerns over the heat-related problems. The American called for better facilities for players and stressed that the air-conditioning system needs to improve significantly during such extreme weather.

Meanwhile, on Court 1, the spectator who fell ill has now received treatment, and the match is also back underway. Still, this is not the first time such an incident has unfolded at the All-England Club.

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Carlos Alcaraz pauses his match to help an unwell fan with water

Just like today’s incident at Court 1, last year’s SW19 was also heavily affected by the heat, with several stoppages interrupting play.

One notable incident occurred on the opening day of the tournament, when seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz was in action against the now-retired Fabio Fognini.

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During that match, one spectator near the court began to feel unwell because of the extreme weather. The Spaniard immediately stopped play, walked over, took a bottle of water from one of the attendants, and handed it to the fan.

Reflecting on the incident after the match, Alcaraz added, “Obviously, for the fan, and even here in London, they are not used to having this weather. Sitting five hours in the stand without moving, the sun hitting, could be really difficult to deal with for the spectators.”

This year, another similar scene unfolded again, with Cobolli stepping in the way Alcaraz once did and helping with water. And as the heat continues to bear down on London, the tennis spectacle carries on under hard conditions.