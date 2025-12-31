Alex De Minaur Ends 11-Year Trusted Partnership to Join a Rival Camp

Alex de Minaur has stitched together back-to-back standout seasons, anchoring himself firmly inside the ATP top 10 and elevating his global appeal. Demand for the Australian star has surged accordingly. And as the new season approaches, the 26-year-old is poised for a bold career-brand pivot, closing a chapter he has carried since his professional beginnings and stepping confidently into a new era.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

De Minaur is reportedly set to wear Wilson apparel after ending an 11-year-long partnership with Asics. The change marks a major shift in his professional image, as the Australian has long been associated with the Japanese brand. Now, he appears ready to begin a fresh chapter as the new season approaches.

Asics and de Minaur acknowledged their long relationship with a joint Instagram post. It featured two photos. One showed him as a young player. The other showed him today. “Eleven years by your side. Grateful for every step, every memory. Proud to have supported you in your journey to the top,” the post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Minaur already uses Wilson racquets on tour. Under the new arrangement, he is expected to wear the brand’s full kit as well. Even during the US Open, he appeared at a Wilson event. He attended alongside Wilson-sponsored athlete Marta Kostyuk. That appearance further fueled speculation about the switch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASICS Tennis (@asicstennis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Wilson launched its first lifestyle tennis apparel line in 2021. Since then, the brand has steadily expanded its presence in tennis fashion. It has signed players such as Kostyuk, Victoria Mboko, and Nicolas Jarry. These athletes helped raise Wilson’s profile during the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 26 years old, de Minaur is entering the prime of his career. He has worn Asics apparel throughout his entire professional journey until 2026. The brand has earned strong reviews in the tennis market. Still, Wilson Sportswear has recently generated growing excitement among fans.

Beyond equipment, Wilson’s modern-classic apparel has drawn attention. Fashion-conscious tennis followers have embraced the brand’s clean designs. Its ambassadors frequently appear on best-dressed lists. Despite a relatively small roster, Wilson’s on-court presence feels deliberate and distinctive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We have a rich history in sport, specifically tennis, so we wanted to make sure we started there,” Jessica Easter, Head of Global Softgoods Marketing at Wilson, added recently. “Due to the credibility we have in tennis, we felt we had the absolute right to do so.”

Wilson has not officially announced de Minaur’s signing yet. However, expectations are high for a statement debut before the 2026 Australian Open.

And looking ahead to 2026, the Australian appears focused and motivated. He has recently shared his ambition to reach the very top of the ATP Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex de Minaur discusses narrowing the gap to Alcaraz and Sinner

Alex de Miñaur is once again under intense focus. Every January, attention turns to Australia’s top player. This year, the spotlight is even brighter. The upcoming Australian Open marks 50 years since Mark Edmondson’s historic title win. As a result, expectations around the world number seven are higher than usual.

Pressure at this time of year is nothing new for de Miñaur. He has carried national hopes for several seasons. Still, he is wary of being seen only as a future contender. He wants tangible results.

ADVERTISEMENT

His best Australian Open run came in 2025. That year, he reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne. His campaign ended quickly against Jannik Sinner. The Italian won decisively, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. It was another reminder of a troubling pattern.

Sinner has become de Miñaur’s toughest obstacle. The Australian has faced him 13 times. He has never managed a win. The challenge does not end there. Carlos Alcaraz has also remained unbeaten against him. De Miñaur has lost all five of their meetings.

To contend for the title at home, de Miñaur will likely need to face one or both rivals. He understands the task clearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about closing the gap, he said, “It’s something we’re all trying to accomplish. There’s no other option but to improve. Eventually, you have to narrow the gap. I’ve played very close matches against both of them in the last two years, and you feel you’re getting closer. It’s about working on the game, finding new weapons; for me, it’s about finding different ways to hurt these players, so I’m prepared to take more risks and be a bit more disruptive.”

Before Melbourne, de Miñaur will begin his season at the United Cup. The Sydney action starts on January 3. Matches in Perth begin a day earlier. The event offers valuable preparation and a competitive rhythm.

On Tuesday, de Miñaur trained with fellow Sydneysider Aleksandar Vukic. Team Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt watched closely. De Miñaur has enjoyed success at the United Cup before. He has beaten Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the mixed-teams event.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Australian Open approaching fast, belief is building again. The stage is familiar. The stakes are higher. Do you think he will finally break his streak against the Spaniard and the Italian this time?