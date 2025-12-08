Alex de Minaur Vows to Break Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner’s Dominance in a Bold Statement

The men’s tennis tour has had a clear story in the last couple of years: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the players to beat. Their speed and mental toughness have left almost everyone else chasing their shadow. But Alex de Minaur is ready to change that in 2026.

The Australian, ranked No. 7 in the world, has been quietly improving, showing he can compete with anyone on the court. After a strong season that included winning the Washington Open and, semifinal at the ATP Finals, Alex de Minaur isn’t satisfied with being just another name in the top 10. Because now he wants more. He wants to challenge them. Sure, he admires the top players, but admiration doesn’t mean intimidation.

As he says, “One of Jannik’s greatest strengths is his level, which never fluctuates from day to day. It’s one of the most impressive things, both in terms of his tennis and his mental game. A lot has happened this year, and it hasn’t affected him mentally….It’s incredible to be able to overcome such a disappointment and play the way he did to win Wimbledon.” And that’s exactly why de Minaur wants to challenge them.

“You have to play very good tennis from the first point to the last; that’s my goal,” Alex de Minaur added. “…the goal is to keep improving and make life difficult for them.” With the aim of breaking the dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz, he added, “It’s not easy at all, but in the end we don’t want there to always be two players who win all the major tournaments. As competitors, we don’t like to lose and we have to give our all to compete with them.”

For Alex de Minaur, this is a plan rather than just talk. The message is clear: despite Alcaraz and Sinner’s recent dominance, Alex de Minaur is prepared to take charge and make the next season unforgettable. But it seems like Jannik Sinner also recognizes his potential.

Jannik Sinner Sees Big Potential in Alex de Minaur for 2026

Alex de Minaur’s 2025 season came to an end in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. Despite the loss, de Minaur impressed many with his growth and consistency throughout the tournament. Sinner himself praised the Australian, saying, “As I’ve played a lot lately against him, I feel like he has improved week after week, to be honest. Also, today the backhand was much stronger than maybe in Vienna.”

Sinner further added, “He can now play this high level not only for half a set, but he goes basically all out. At the end of the day, top five, I think he can make it because physically he’s very, very strong. Great mentality. We saw it also here in this tournament: from a very tough loss.” These words show de Minaur’s potential to climb even higher in the rankings if he continues developing his game.

Alex de Minaur, who has a career-high ranking of world No. 6, has long been Australia’s top male player. When asked about comparing himself to Australian tennis legends, the 26-year-old was humble. “I feel I have a long way to go. I need to get my hands on a Slam to even be in the conversation with the greats before me,” he said. “I have plenty of work to do, but hopefully one day!”

The last Australian man to lift a major singles trophy was Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon in 2002. And de Minaur has reached six Grand Slam quarterfinals in his career, including two this year, but he has yet to advance further. Breaking that streak will be one of his main goals in 2026.

Next year, Alex de Minaur will be looking to finally go beyond the quarterfinal stage, starting with his home Grand Slam at the Australian Open. With his improved consistency, strong mentality, and ambition to challenge the top players, 2026 could be the year he steps up, shakes up the top ranks, and makes a serious run at his first major.