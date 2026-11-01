Alex De Minaur’s Alexander Zverev Win Delivers Seven-Figure Payday As Carlos Alcaraz & Ben Shelton Miss Out

While everyone was after the big titles, Alex de Minaur has been quietly attending ATP 500 tournaments throughout the year. On Halloween night in Vienna, that choice paid him more than a million dollars, and it came with the scalp of the man who takes over as world No. 1 on Monday.

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The ATP 500 Bonus Pool is the reward for the players who come to the events at the 500 level instead of just doing a few to fill up their schedule. Points are collected across the season at those tournaments, and the top six in the standings share a pot worth $3.07 million in 2026. Payment is tied to participation, with a commitment to play five of them. The Bonus system is designed to prevent the 500s from being a graveyard for withdrawals, and de Minaur has made it a goal.

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He has played seven ATP 500 events this year and won 21 matches at the level, more than anyone else on tour. He entered the Vienna semifinals with 1,480 bonus points, followed by 1,610 for reaching the finals, and a 1,780 bonus is on the line if he wins the title. Carlos Alcaraz, the only man close enough to catch him, could reach a maximum of 1,550 by winning in Vienna. When de Minaur walked off court on Saturday, the bonus pool was his for the taking regardless of what occurs on Sunday.

The payoff is a straight $1,025,000 plus a variable portion of about $200,000, based at approximately $120 per point. Alcaraz finishes second, Taylor Fritz third, and Ben Shelton fourth. Jiri Lehecka can still claim fifth if he beats Valentin Vacherot in the Basel final, which would push Arthur Fils and Frances Tiafoe down a place each.

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Imago November 15, 2025, Turin, Rome, Italy: Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren 2025: semifinal. Pictured: Alex De Minaur . Turin, Italy 15 November 2025 Nitto ATP Finals 2025: Semi-Final. Sinner Vs De Minaur PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAa289 20251115_zia_a289_103 Copyright: xMarcoxCanonierox

This Sunday will be de Minaur’s 23rd career final and his fourth of 2026, and at ATP 500 level it is his 11th, a stage where he has won four and lost six. He is 10-0 indoors this season and is the first Australian to reach the Vienna final.

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Standing in the way is Alcaraz, against whom he has lost all six previous meetings, including at this year’s Australian Open. He even surpasses Rafael Jodar in the ATP Finals race to Turin to make the top 8 cut with 3,210 points ahead of the deciding stop of Paris.

The semifinal drama that goes beyond Vienna

De Minaur defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) in two hours and 33 minutes to reach the Erste Bank Open final. The Australian took the opener but was swept away by the German in the second set, and the drama reached the decider. The fifth seed hit 25 winners and finally converted his third match point in the tiebreak, after double-faulting first, Zverev saving the second with his big 222 km/h serve, and finally after Sascha hit a forehand that sailed long.

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The most bizarre passage of the match came at 5-6 in the deciding set when Zverev was serving to stay in the match. He was given a time violation for taking too long bouncing the ball before his serve, and he reacted furiously, confronting chair umpire Arnaud Gabas until the sanction was reversed. He then hit an ace, held for 6-6 and forced the breaker.

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Imago 261001 — BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2026 — Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the men s singles first round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2026. SPCHINA-BEIJING-TENNIS-CHINA OPEN-MEN S SINGLESCN BaixXuefei PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The 27-year-old Australian was asked afterwards how he dealt with the swings and gave a short answer. He said he was “super proud” of the way he handled the moment and that he had played “on my terms.”

There was one more nuance to that time violation, as the guy on the other side of the net has been one of the loudest voices on this exact thing. Zverev’s lengthy pre-serve routine became a running debate at the US Open, with Andy Roddick among those calling for a rule change. De Minaur offered his own fix in Shanghai last month.

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“I would have only one ball toss,” he said, arguing that a bad toss should simply be called a fault rather than letting a player restart the routine. Six weeks later, he won a match in which his opponent was pulled up for the very thing he wanted policed, then saw the call taken back.

Even though the head-to-head reads 9-5 in Sascha’s favor, the last three games have heated up the rivalry. This was de Minaur’s second win over the German in their last two months, and that too when Zverev is arguably the best player on the tour currently. The Australian had saved a match point to beat him at the Laver Cup in September, the only silver lining Team World had in that event. The German took his revenge in Shanghai, beating him 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinal, and now the third tie went back to de Minaur.

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Zverev, meanwhile, is 3-9 against top-10 opponents in 2026, a record that sits awkwardly next to the ranking he inherits this week. For the Australian, who achieved his career-best ranking of world No. 5 this year, he will be hunting for his first win against Alcaraz and a 12th career title.