Alex Eala Compared To Rafael Nadal & Jannik Sinner As Analyst Calls Her “Future Of WTA”

Alexandra Eala was the first Filipino to make it into the Top 20 of the WTA this year. However, her impact is much bigger. So much so that now an ex-Grand Slam finalist is picking her over some of the greatest players of all time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Greg Rusedski, the former US Open runner-up turned tennis analyst, analyzed Eala’s play after her second-round victory in the 2026 US Open tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I watch her, she reminds me a little bit of Rafael Nadal, the intensity she has on the court,” Rusedski said on his podcast, Off Court With Greg Rusedski.

This connection can be traced back to her childhood. At age 12, Eala left for Spain to join the Rafa Nadal Academy located in Mallorca, which helped form the intensity that Rusedski saw many years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it wasn’t just Nadal that Rusedski compared her to; he took it further and compared her to someone who is currently ranked world number one.

“The level of height with the bending of the knees like Jannik Sinner. So it’s a brilliant combination she has,” Rusedski said, describing her low center of gravity during rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This technical aspect is reflected in tangible achievements this year when Eala achieved her career-best ranking of No. 18 in the world, being the first Filipino tennis player to be ranked inside the WTA top 20.

Kevin Palmer, Tennis365 analyst, further elaborated on this point by emphasizing her skills in returning serve, which he described as one of the best in the game, regardless of who serves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s one of the best in the world right now for me,” Palmer said, pointing to how she pressures servers regardless of their pace or power.

Eala is ranked 67th in terms of the number of return points won from second serves and 73rd overall in terms of the number of return points won, which are decent numbers for a developing player.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series of performances provided the stage for the point when Rusedski surpassed his own style and made a larger statement on the future of women’s tennis.

Rusedski Declares Eala Part Of WTA’s Next Generation

In considering the blockbuster match-up that Eala will be facing in her third-round encounter, Rusedski described this as more than just another match on the schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a feeling that could be a night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium because you’ve got the youngest American right now that everybody’s hyping to go top 10 in the world,” Rusedski said. “And you’ve got Eala, who’s knocking on the door of the top 10.”

She has already defeated three top-ten players, made it to the WTA 1000 semifinals in Miami, and become the first Filipino player to accomplish either feat in the Open Era.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Rusedski, this particular matchup was indicative of the next generation of tennis.

“So this is the future of the WTA right here, this matchup we’re seeing at the moment,” Rusedski said. “Coco, Sabalenka, they’re the established crew. They’ve already done it.”

Jovic holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against her thanks to victories at Roland Garros and Queen’s Club this year, with Saturday being the first time they’ll play on a hard surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Eala manages to beat Jovic on Saturday, she will be up against Coco Gauff in a fourth-round match, a clash which Rusedski believes will headline a night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.