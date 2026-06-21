Alex Eala Gets a Big Wimbledon Lifeline After Recent Success

The grass-court swing couldn’t have started any better for Alexandra Eala, with an early WTA 125 title setting the tone for what was to come. The 21-year-old kept that momentum alive with a major finish at the HSBC Championship, proving the grind was far from over. Now, that relentless push toward Wimbledon brings a huge reward, as the young Filipino now heads to the All-England Club free from outside pressure and ready to embrace the SW19 spotlight.

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For the first time in her career, the 21-year-old Filipino will enter SW19 as a seeded player. Based on the provisional seedings until now, she is placed 29th thanks to her impressive rise in the WTA Live rankings. She is currently World No. 35 but is expected to climb to No. 30 when the updated rankings are released next Monday.

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Eala’s 2026 season started on a strong note after reaching the SF in Auckland. That run helped her break into the WTA top 50 for the first time in her career while also becoming the first player from the Philippines ever to achieve that feat.

However, things slowed down after that run. She could not carry that same momentum forward, and her best result during the clay-court season came in the Italian Open when she lost in the R32 against Elena Rybakina.

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Imago 260130 — MANILA, Jan. 30, 2026 — Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves during the women s singles quarterfinal match between Camila Osorio of Colombia and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the WTA, Tennis Damen Philippine Women s Open in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 29, 2026. SPPHILIPPINES-MANILA-TENNIS-WTA PHILIPPINE WOMEN S OPEN-SINGLES RouellexUmali PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Her Roland Garros campaign this year also ended earlier than she had hoped, as she was eliminated in the first round, making it another disappointing finish in Paris.

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Still, the move to grass courts completely changed the story. At the final of the Birmingham Open, Eala survived a challenge from Nikola Bartunkova. She battled for almost 2 hours and 38 minutes before sealing victory and lifting her only 2nd WTA 125 title.

She could not build on that success at her next WTA 500 event. Her Queen’s Club campaign ended in the R16 despite entering the tournament with confidence.

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Eala later produced another impressive run by reaching the SF of the Berlin Tennis Open. However, facing 8th seed Linda Noskova, she lost in straight sets after being unable to repeat the level she had shown in her previous matches, especially against Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina.

With her recent grass-court form giving her confidence, she will hope that momentum carries into the biggest tournament of the swing.

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Alexandra Eala joins Venus Williams for the Bad Homburg Open doubles campaign

Before she plays at SW19, Eala is keeping the momentum from her impressive Berlin campaign alive as she now moves toward Germany to play at the Bad Homburg Open.

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At the WTA 500 event, the 21-year-old will team up with the 7-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, which has now become one of the most talked-about pairings of the week.

The duo was scheduled to face Shuko Aoyama and En-Shuo Liang today for their R16 match. However, at the last moment, the Chinese Taipei ace withdrew because of an injury.

That unexpected withdrawal gave the American-Filipino duo an extra day to prepare, as they will face the pair of Alexandra Osborne and Catherine Harrison tomorrow.

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In the singles event, Eala also has a tough challenge waiting as the current world No. 35 will take on the Belgian ace Elise Mertens tomorrow. Even so, Eala enters the German WTA 500 event in excellent grass-court form with a 9-2 record on the surface this season.

With both her singles and doubles matches beginning tomorrow, fans will be watching closely to see if her grass-court rise continues. Another strong showing at the WTA 500 event could give her even more momentum before SW19.