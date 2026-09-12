Alex Eala Pockets Six-Figure Payday and Ranking Points After US Open Third-Round Exit

We are a couple of games away from wrapping up the 2026 US Open. But things have changed very fast for Alex Eala. A few weeks ago, she was celebrating her win over Pegula in DC, and now she is walking away with six-figure prize money from the US Open.

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Eala’s US Open campaign ended at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the numbers showed how far she had come. The Filipina earned $290,000 after reaching the third round, taking her 2026 prize money to $1,972,305. That number is a huge jump from where she stood before her breakthrough season began.

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But her prize money was only one part of the progress she carried from New York.

Her ranking told another part of the story, with Eala staying at world No. 18 after her US Open exit. She started 2026 ranked No. 53, meaning her rise has covered 35 places during one season. The biggest push came during her American hard-court swing, where she won Washington’s WTA 500 title.

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Eala beat Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka before defeating Jessica Pegula in Washington’s final.

But that confidence did not disappear when Eala reached the biggest stage in New York. She won her opening two matches before taking Iva Jovic deep, eventually losing 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Eala led 4-2 in the deciding set before Jovic fought back, then saved 2 match points at 4-5. But Eala looked beyond the defeat and explained what the week meant to her.

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“I do think I have grown as a player… I’m happy with the match. Of course, there’s disappointment in losing, but I’m trying to see the positive side — the level in this match was really high.”

She also explained why the crowd made the experience special after another major step forward.

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“It’s indescribable to summarize in a few words all the support I’ve received and how it makes me feel. It’s a real privilege to be able to experience something like this.”

That season now has Eala looking beyond rankings, with her financial future drawing major attention. Forbes reported more than $5 million in off-court earnings, while Max Eisenbud expects her to rank second among female athletes financially by 2027.

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Eala’s rise has already brought major deals with Nike, Globe Telecom, and BPI, showing where this career could go. And after everything she experienced in New York, the Asian star has plenty more tennis ahead.

What next for Alex Eala after the US Open?

Alex Eala’s US Open run may be over, but the Filipina star already has another tournament waiting. She will next compete at the Singapore Tennis Open, which begins on September 21. The WTA 500 event gives Eala another chance to build after her tough New York exit. Against Iva Jovic, Eala led 4-2 in the deciding set before losing 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

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But Singapore is only the first part of Eala’s plans for the next few weeks. She will then represent the Philippines at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

“I love playing and competing with the Philippine team,” Eala said while explaining her decision.

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She also remembered the SEA Games, saying those team memories have stayed with her.

That choice means Eala will miss the China Open, which starts on September 30 in Beijing. The WTA 1000 tournament is mandatory for her, but Eala has chosen national duty. The Philippine Tennis Association has requested an exemption, with the WTA still considering the situation.

Eala knows the Asian Games happen once every 4 years, making this opportunity different.

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Now, Eala heads toward Singapore before turning her attention toward the Philippines’ campaign. She already won bronze medals in singles and mixed doubles at the 2023 Asian Games. This time, she enters after winning Washington and reaching No. 18 in the rankings. After everything that happened in New York, fans will want to know where this journey takes her.