Alexander Blockx Destroys His Racket Before Making Bizarre Gesture Toward a Young Fan

For Alexander Blockx, the Millennium Estoril Open has been a timely breakthrough, helping the Belgian reach his first ATP 250 final. The momentum came after a hard-fought three-set victory over Luciano Darderi, despite losing the opening set. But the win wasn’t without drama, as an unexpected on-court outburst afterward left one fan completely stunned.

After losing the opening set, the 21-year-old found himself trailing in the match. At 1-3 in the second set, after failing to return Darderi’s serve, Blockx let his emotions take over on the court as he smashed his racket onto the clay with force.

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Moments later, he picked up the damaged racket again and slammed it against the court once more, earning him a code violation from the chair umpire.

However, before the final set began, the world No. 38 was seen handing his broken racket to young fans sitting in the stands. The gesture quickly caught everyone’s attention as the camera caught it.

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Before the third set, Blockx surprised the crowd at Estádio Millennium further by giving away his wristband and towel, leaving many tennis fans confused by the unusual decision.

Despite all the frustration, the Belgian ace refused to give up. Although he trailed 2-5 in the second, Blockx battled back to keep the match alive.

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His fightback extended the match to a deciding set.

The Belgian faced another huge challenge in the last set when Darderi moved ahead 4-2. But Blockx once again produced an incredible comeback to force a deciding tie-break.

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In the tense tie-break, Blockx recovered from 0-4 to seal a 5-7, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) victory after a 2-hour and 45-minute battle. And after the match, the Belgian ace also shared his thoughts on the dramatic victory and the emotions he experienced throughout the contest.

Alexander Blockx shares thoughts after reaching his first ATP final

This was the second time this week Blockx escaped defeat. Earlier in the ATP 250 event, the 21-year-old had already saved 2 match points in the second round against Roman Andres Burruchaga.

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Saturday brought another huge test in the semis. He stayed composed despite all the drama unfolding in the second and third sets. Darderi, a 24-year-old Italian chasing his 8th tour-level final, fell short against the Belgian. Instead, it was the Belgian who came away with the memorable victory.

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“I have no words to describe this match right now,” Blockx said at the post-match interview. “I am happy to have won the match…I should have lost the match like four times today, so I am just grateful to be able to play tomorrow. I don’t care what happens, I’m just lucky to play one more match here,” he later added.

The result also made history, as the Belgian ace became the youngest Estoril finalist of this decade and the fourth-youngest finalist in the tournament’s history.

The victory felt even more special because just a month ago he suffered a horrific practice-court injury in Paris, forcing him to withdraw from the French Open and Queen’s Club.

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With Blockx now preparing to face Frenchman Luca Van Assche in the final today, another enormous challenge awaits him. Who do you think will come out on top and lift the title in Portugal?