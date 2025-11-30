Alexander Bublik Heats Up For New Season With One Big Goal Driving His Comeback

Alexander Bublik has felt the highs and lows of the ATP Tour firsthand. At the start of 2025, he was dangerously close to falling out of the top 100, sinking as low as No. 82 after a rough stretch that began late in 2024. But somehow, he battled his way back and finished the season knocking on the door of the top 10. Now, the 28-year-old heads into the new year fired up, fueled by one big goal driving his comeback.

In a recent interview with Tennis Magazin, the Kazakh opened up about just how rough the early months of the season were. His confidence dipped so low that he even questioned whether it was worth continuing. “I ended up very dissatisfied with myself at the end of last season, even at the beginning of this one,” he said. “In fact, I considered finishing my career because I had the concern of leaving the top 100, that would have changed everything.”

But as the year went on, everything shifted. Alexander Bublik managed to turn his season around in late spring, winning four titles from June onward. With a strong 37-22 record across eleven months, he maximized every opportunity on tour and climbed all the way to No. 11 in the world. And the payoff for his hard work proved just as impressive.

He then ended the year just 120 points shy of the top 10, and with wins in Halle, Gstaad, Kitzbühel, and Hangzhou, he joined Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the only men to lift four trophies this season across three different surfaces.

However, when told about his impressive numbers, Alexander Bublik admitted he hadn’t realized it. “I didn’t know this information, for me it’s the confirmation that I’m on the right track,” he said. He then shared the goal fueling his comeback: “My goal right now is to be top 10… if I continue to work with this concentration, I can really do it.”

Mathematically, Bublik is close – just 120 points behind Jack Draper in the rankings. As he gears up for 2026 and the Australian Open draws nearer, he plans to sharpen his form by playing several exhibition events.

Now, as the 2026 season approaches, Alexander Bublik enters with a real chance of cracking the top 10 for the first time in his career. Interestingly, the Kazakh star is already earning praise for his unique personality and creative playing style.

Alexander Bublik earns high praise from the rival he’s never faced

Joao Fonseca, who ends the season at a career-high No. 24, recently spoke about Alexander Bublik even though he hasn’t faced him in a main-tour match yet. He said he already knows how unpredictable Bublik can be on court and understands the challenge that creates for any opponent.

Fonseca explained that playing Bublik requires constant focus because anything can happen. “He might hit a drop shot, he might hit a winner, he might basically give you the match, or fight like crazy,” he said, adding that staying locked in on his own game is the only way to handle that kind of unpredictability.

At the same time, Fonseca pointed out the contrast between Bublik’s fiery on-court behavior and his personality away from competition. “Off the court, he’s the sweetest guy. I love talking with him,” he said, noting how different Bublik is once he steps away from the pressure of a match.

In case you didn’t know, Alexander Bublik’s reputation comes not just from his wild shot selection but also from his emotional swings. He has won four titles in 2025, reached a career-high No. 11, and has openly shared that he’s trying to control his negative reactions for the sake of being a better role model for his son.

And even without having faced him yet, Fonseca’s remarks show genuine respect for Bublik’s talent, his contrasting on- and off-court personalities, and the unique entertainment he brings to the sport.