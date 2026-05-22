Alexander Bublik Insults Opponent Before Smashing Ball Into Crowd After Win: “There’s Nothing Manly About Him”

Alexander Bublik added one more chapter to his lengthy list of courtside escapades. The World No. 10 registered an impressive 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals at the Geneva Open. Taking the shine away from the result, an insult aimed at his opponent’s appearance during the game, and his over-the-top celebration, were called out on social media.

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As Rinderknech was serving with the first set level at 2-2, Bublik made a questionable remark regarding the Frenchman’s appearance. “He’s French. And if he’s French, then he’s basically a little girl who could fold at any moment. There’s nothing manly about him – just look at him,” Bublik said during the match.

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As he was speaking in his native language, neither Rinderknech nor the chair umpire could understand him. However, Bublik was called out for his behavior on social media. It is still unclear if the officials will consider this comment and charge him.

As Bublik won the final point of the match, he let out his aggression and smashed the ball into the crowd. This victory saw the 28-year-old improve his record on clay to 17-5 since last year’s French Open. Having had an average clay swing so far, Bublik will be aiming to win his second singles title of the year heading into Roland Garros.

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Rinderknech played brilliantly in the first set and held his serve to take a vital lead in the match. However, his momentum would soon be broken by Bublik, who leveled the match by winning the second set. The Kazakh would then dominate the third set to win the match in an hour and 54 minutes.

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Imago US Open – Fourth Round Alexander Bublik KAZ during his fourth round match at the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on September 1, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City, United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

The World No. 10’s best performance on clay before the Geneva Open had come at the Monte Carlo Masters, where he had reached the quarterfinals. He was eventually eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-0 and would then suffer first-round exits in both Munich and Madrid. Bublik then got knocked out in the second round of the Italian Open, but now has a shot at glory in Geneva.

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The Kazakh will now be facing Learner Tien in the semifinals. Notably, the latter was the one who had defeated Bublik in Rome 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, and their upcoming meeting is also expected to be a close affair.

Bublik’s on-court actions against Rinderknech do not come as a surprise. During a loss to Dominic Thiem at the 2023 US Open, Bublik was heard on-camera making a slur in Russian, expressing frustration about Thiem’s return from an injury. The remark sparked significant backlash. He even had an altercation with Corentin Moutet in an Arizona event in 2025. The 28-year-old went on a similar rant recently as well.

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Alexander Bublik goes on a fiery rant against Hubert Hurkacz

Bublik had made a firm statement with his hard-fought 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the Rotterdam Open. However, despite his sensational performance during the match, it was his controversial on-court remarks about his opponent that sparked the most attention.

Bublik had criticized Hurkacz’s playstyle after losing a point in the first set and had even dragged Novak Djokovic into his comments.

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“Ace, ace, double fault, double fault, double fault, ace, ace, double fault, ace, ace, double fault. What the hell is this? And they tell me I have no rhythm. I’m Djokovic next to him, damn it!” he shouted during the match.

The drama didn’t end there as Bublik vented out his frustration in the second set as well and took a dig at Hurkacz’s playstyle once again. “Ace ace double shank shank ace shank double fault wtf is that give me some tennis.”

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Though Hurkacz didn’t say anything to Bublik during or after the match, his questionable behavior wasn’t received well by the crowd in attendance. Intense encounters, especially against verbal opponents, often trigger Bublik’s unhinged nature, as he often displays frustration.