Alexander Bublik’s Plea Rejected as Match Gets Suspended During Crucial Moment

Alexander Bublik and Quentin Halys were the most recent victims of rain interruption, after their match was halted at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad. Although Bublik repeatedly protested against this decision, he had no choice but to finally surrender to protocol.

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Bublik and Halys were facing each other in a tight battle on the Roy Emerson Arena before rain forced play to stop. The match was interrupted with the Kazakh leading 5-6 on the serve.

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Even after 2 hours and 5 minutes on court and the match almost out of his hands, Bublik made it clear he wanted to continue. During a changeover in the third set, he was seen confronting the chair umpire and insisting that the match should be completed. “I am prepared to finish today, regardless of the outcome,” the 29-year-old added.

Despite his protests, officials decided to suspend play because the rain started heavily on the court and the light was also fading.

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For the Kazakh international, he enjoyed a strong 2025 season, yet his 2026 campaign has not gone the same way. As of now, Bublik holds a 5-6 record in 11 clay-court matches, while the French ace owns a 7-6 clay record and reached the third round of the French Open.

At the ATP 250 event, the Kazakh claimed the opening set after a tight tie-breaker. However, the current world No. 90 responded by taking the second set 6-4. The Kazakh then went up 5-6 on the decider before the rain arrived. He wanted to carry the momentum forward and clinch a win, and hence wanted to continue the match.

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However, when the pair resumed their match the next day, Halys clinched a 6(4)-7, 6-4, 7-6(5) win in the third set tie breaker, ending the Kazakh’s run.

Even on Court 1 yesterday, the rain also affected 23-year-old Swiss ace, Dominic Stricker. He held a 4-3 lead over another Kazakh international, Aleksandr Shevchenko, in the opening set before play was called off. And even though the tour is yet to comment on the frequent disruptions, rain has played a spoilsport in a concerning number of cases so far this season.

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Jessica Pegula’s final match at Berlin halted after major rain disruption delays play

Like Alexander Bublik’s match yesterday, rain has continued to disrupt the tennis calendar throughout the grass-court season. One major example came at the Berlin Tennis Open, where Pegula’s final was halted against Linda Nosková. The 32-year-old American was facing the current SW19 champion in one final test before severe weather brought play to a stop.

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The WTA 500 event organizers later confirmed the reason for the interruption. Heavy thunderstorms in the region caused major damage around the Steffi Graf Stadion, forcing officials to suspend the action.

Bad weather also affected the comeback match of Serena Williams. The match between Iva Jovic and Antonia Ružić on Court 5 at the Queens Open was delayed after both players rushed off the court because of heavy rain. Although that match eventually got underway, the lengthy delay also affected the schedule for the WTA icon’s match.

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Even before that, the French Open this year had faced similar problems. Rain repeatedly interrupted the opening day of qualifying, with difficult weather conditions causing several stoppages throughout the schedule.

With another contest abruptly suspended yesterday, the weather continues to disrupt the tour as the circuit now shifts its focus to American hard courts.