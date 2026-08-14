Alexander Bublik Withdraws From Cincinnati for the Most Unexpected Festival

Most players pull out of the Cincinnati Masters citing a knee, wrist, back, or Achilles issue. Alexander Bublik, however, has offered the most unusual explanation yet: he’s attending the Cucumber Festival.

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It’s a line that fits perfectly with Bublik’s reputation for eccentricity. While others cite injuries, Bublik’s absence is rooted in family priorities. For the fifth year in a row, he has skipped Cincinnati, explaining that his son’s birthday falls right in the middle of the tournament on August 16.

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“For the past four years, yes. It’s my son’s birthday, and I don’t believe the Masters in Cincinnati is worth missing such important moments,” Bublik told journalist Ben Rothenberg, making clear his decision is about family, not fitness.

Withdrawals – CINCINNATI M: Sinner (right knee), Alcaraz (wrist), Bublik (attending the Cucumber Festival), Rune (Achilles), Davidovich Fokina (hip?), Munar (back), Quinn (right metatarsal), Korda (back).— Tennisform (@Tennisform) August 12, 2026

Bublik’s record in Cincinnati is almost non‑existent. He first appeared in 2020 in qualifying but failed to reach the main draw. In 2021, he reached the second round, finishing 1‑2 overall. Since then, he has consistently withdrawn. This year, he was initially listed in the draw but once again pulled out.

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The cucumber festival itself is real, with long‑running events in Suzdal, Russia, and Znojmo, Czech Republic. Bublik’s quip was simply a humorous way to package his family priority.

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Bublik’s Reputation for Absurdity Makes the Excuse Entirely Believable

Imago Alexander Bublik KAZ 22.06.2025 Tennis TERRA WORTMANN OPEN ATP, Tennis Herren 500, OWL ARENA, TERRA WORTMANN OPEN, NRW Germany *** Alexander Bublik KAZ 22 06 2025 Tennis TERRA WORTMANN OPEN ATP 500, OWL ARENA, TERRA WORTMANN OPEN, NRW Germany Copyright: xpepphotox/xHorstxMauelshagenx pep00321, pep_20250622_hm_71720

Bublik’s humor is legendary. After being dismantled by Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Roland Garros quarterfinals, his Instagram caption read: “I almost got him guys.”

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He has called Sinner “not human,” described Daniil Medvedev as “God descended from above,” and once deflected doping‑scandal questions with a Kung Fu Panda quote.

At the Metz final, trailing in a close match, he hit a shot with his racquet handle—drawing boos from spectators who saw it as disrespectful. He has also stirred controversy by declaring doubles “not tennis,” sparking backlash from the doubles community.

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Bublik’s unfiltered persona—racquet smashing, offbeat commentary, and playful trolling—hasn’t stopped him from breaking into the world’s top 10 this year. Fans love his antics, and his reason for withdrawing from Cincinnati feels less like a shock and more like another chapter in the Bublik saga.

For him, missing a Masters 1000 isn’t about injury or form. It’s about staying true to himself, prioritizing family, and delivering the kind of absurdity that makes him one of tennis’s most unpredictable characters.