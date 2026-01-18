Alexander Zverev Asks for the “Ring” After Surprise On-Court Proposal at the Australian Open

The 2026 tennis season opener served up more than just compelling matchups, as Alexander Zverev found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected proposal from the stands. The No. 3 seed faced a tricky first-round test at the Australian Open 2026 against Gabriel Diallo.

Gabriel Diallo struck first, stealing the opening set in a tiebreak, 7-6(1), but Alexander Zverev quickly raised his level, breaking serve with ease and dictating play from the baseline. He stormed the next three sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to seal a four-set win and avoid an early upset. But he didn’t expect what came next.

Alexander Zverev wants a ring on that finger

The off-court entertainment followed during the post-match interview, when Zverev spotted a sign in the crowd that read, “Marry me, Sascha.” The German initially blushed before responding with trademark humor, jokingly demanding commitment from his admirer.

“Where’s the ring, man? I am believing myself. I still want a ring otherwise… [I am] not that cheap,” he said during the interview. He then turned to the interviewer and poked fun at the momentary disruption. “We are incapable of doing one on court interview which is just normal are we?”

Regardless, ‘Sascha’ now advances to the second round and will face the winner of Australian Alexei Popyrin vs. France’s Alexandre Muller 0on Monday. Coming back to the proposal, Zverev’s girlfriend might not bea big fan of it.

Who is ‘Sascha’ Zverev dating?

The German tennis star is currently dating actress, model, and TV presenter Sophia Thomalla. The couple have been together since 2020 and are among the most high-profile sporting partnerships in Germany. They share a seven-year age gap, something Thomalla has previously said does not concern her.

Thomalla is well known in her own right, having built a successful career in modelling, acting, and television presenting. She is also the daughter of the famous German actress Simone Thomalla. A regular presence in the stands at Zverev’s matches, Thomalla has openly praised the positive influence their relationship has had on his career.

It appears Sophia Thomalla might not be too pleased to learn about the marriage proposal ‘Sascha’ received after his round 1 win. But do you thin he should have said yes?