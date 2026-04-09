Alexander Zverev Brushes Off Injury Scare to Face “Young Upcoming Talent” at Monte Carlo Masters

When Alexander Zverev stepped onto Court Rainier III, he looked every bit ready to take control of the match. However, a mid-match injury scare halted his momentum, and he was soon seen limping around the court. Still, that didn’t stop him from getting past Zizou Bergs and sharing his thoughts on his next opponent.

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After defeating Zizou Bergs 6-2, 7-5, Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals at the Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time since 2022. Speaking after the match, Zverev reflected on his next opponent, Joao Fonseca, with measured respect.

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“I think clay is his best surface,” Zverev said when discussing Fonseca. “He won Buenos Aires and has played well on the surface before. I am excited to play him for the first time. He is a young upcoming talent, and I think we will play each other a lot more in the next couple of years.”

The German reflected on his performance, acknowledging there is still room to improve despite securing the win. He took an early medical timeout at 1-0 in the first set to receive treatment on his right foot and have it re-taped.

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Although he failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set, he quickly regained control and closed it out by winning the final two games.

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“[It was] a better match from my side,” Zverev said when comparing it to his earlier round. “It was still not perfect. Still far from the level I played in the US, but this is my first clay tournament… I am happy with the level today. We move forward.”

On the other side, Fonseca continues to make history with his breakthrough run in Monte-Carlo. The Brazilian reached his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal by defeating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2 in a commanding performance.

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He displayed remarkable shot-making, creating sharp angles and maintaining intensity in front of a packed crowd on Court des Princes. Fonseca was especially dominant in the opening set, winning 94% of his first-serve points.

Although Berrettini responded early in the second set to level at 2-2, Fonseca stayed composed and quickly regained control. He continued to dictate rallies, moving his opponent across the court and sealing the victory in just 75 minutes.

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This result carries historic significance, as Fonseca became the first Brazilian to reach a Masters 1000 quarterfinal since Thomaz Bellucci in 2011. He is also the youngest player to reach this stage in Monte-Carlo since Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet achieved the feat in 2005.

With this run, Fonseca has climbed five places to No. 35 in the ATP Live Rankings and leveled his H2H record with Berrettini at 1-1. The growing attention around Fonseca is not without reason, as his rise has been both rapid and impressive.

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At just 19 years old, he has already won two ATP Tour titles and established himself as one of the most exciting young players on tour. He finished his first full season ranked world No. 25, surpassing the early career benchmarks of players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Nadal, and even his idol, Roger Federer.

Fonseca also made a strong impression at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah, where he became the second-youngest champion in the event’s history, behind Sinner.

In 2025, he continued his upward trajectory by winning titles at the Argentina Open on clay and the Swiss Indoors Basel on indoor hard courts.

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He also broke into the top 100 in February 2025 after solid performances at Grand Slam events, including third-round appearances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

With momentum firmly on his side, Fonseca is now looking ahead to a challenging clash against Zverev in Monte-Carlo.

While Zverev has shared his thoughts, the Brazilian is equally focused on delivering another strong performance as he continues his rapid ascent on the ATP Tour.

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Joao Fonseca eyes bigger goals after maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal

Joao Fonseca began the 2026 season dealing with a chronic back injury, which has made his progress uneven. He has suffered a few tough losses, and while his explosive groundstrokes can produce stunning winners, they can also leak errors at crucial moments.

At the BNP Paribas Open, he showed his potential by going toe to toe with Jannik Sinner in a fiercely contested Round of 16 match. However, he eventually fell 7-6(6), 7-6(4), despite holding three set points in the opening set, including one on his own serve.

His campaign at the Miami Open also ended early when he ran into Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 64. Despite these setbacks, clay remains a surface where Fonseca feels most comfortable and dangerous.

Like many South American players, he thrives on clay, where his overall record stands at 49 wins and 29 losses, giving him a strong 61.33% winning rate, second only to his hard-court numbers.

And today, after reaching the quarterfinal stage recently, Fonseca made it clear that he is not satisfied with just one breakthrough result.

“Super special, I was looking for this result for a long time,” said Fonseca. “Of course, I want more. I’m looking forward to tomorrow. I still don’t know who I’m playing, but for sure, I’m very confident and very focused on my match.”

Even Alexander Bublik has shared his thoughts on Fonseca’s rise, offering a bold prediction about his future.

“To be honest, we have to see the results,” began Bublik. “At the moment, Joao has huge potential, so we always say within my team that if one day it will click, Joao can come and win two Masters in a row, I believe, for example.”

He went even further in his assessment, adding, “In my opinion, Joao can just explode suddenly, like semi of Roland Garros or final of Roland Garros out of nowhere. Maybe not this year, but one day we will see Joao just go up and win something big, like let’s say winning a Masters without dropping a set, I believe in that.”

With his confidence growing after a strong run in Monte-Carlo, the question now is whether Fonseca can translate that potential into a statement win.

Facing a top-tier opponent like Alexander Zverev will be a major test, but it may also be the perfect stage for him to prove he belongs at the highest level.