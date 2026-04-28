Alexander Zverev Calls Out Tech Error Mid-Match Before Raising Injury Concern After Madrid Win

At the Madrid Open last year, Alexander Zverev ignited controversy by snapping a photo to challenge a disputed call against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Convinced a crucial backhand had sailed long, he clashed with the umpire as electronic line-calling ruled it in, prompting his dramatic on-court protest. Now at Caja Mágica, history repeated itself as Zverev confronted the same controversy against Terence Atmane before raising fresh injury concerns.

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After taking the first set 6-3, the German was serving at 4-2 and 15-0 in the second set. During a long rally, a forehand from Terence Atmane appeared to drift beyond the baseline.

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Zverev immediately stopped the point and stood with his arms spread wide, staring toward the chair umpire in disbelief. The call, however, went against him as the system ruled the ball in. The chair umpire responded calmly, saying, “You know I have to take what the system says, right?” That explanation did little to settle Zverev’s frustration.

Sascha walked up to the umpire, visibly agitated, and questioned the decision. “How is it possible? They should be able to go down to see the bite if there is a mistake like this.”

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He continued to challenge the ruling, making his point even more forcefully. “It (the ball) went by a lot; it was not even close, on a field of dust. They should change the rule. Of course, you can’t see anything from there; you’re 20 meters away. You can’t believe it, the rule has to change.”

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This controversy was not an isolated incident during the tournament. Similar situations unfolded in the match between Luciano Darderi and Francisco Cerúndolo, where the Italian argued over a mark and asked for the umpire to come down and inspect it.

Despite the interruption and rising tension, Zverev continued to push forward in his match. However, he was unable to serve it out at 5-3 in the second set as Atmane briefly threatened a comeback.

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The German regrouped at the right moment and regained control, eventually sealing a 6-3, 7-6(2) victory. It was a composed finish after a stretch that tested both his patience and focus.

With the win completed in one hour and 37 minutes on Manolo Santana Stadium, Zverev advanced to the last 16 for the ninth time in as many appearances in Madrid. The consistency of his record at this venue remains remarkable.

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However, the match also raised concerns about his physical condition. “In the 2nd set, I started to have some problems. I’m not going to say what the injury is, but yes, in the end it was tough,” Sascha added at the post-match interview. “Up until 5-2, I was almost perfect. I hope this injury is something we can fix and that I can play tomorrow.”

Zverev’s 2026 season has not quite matched his usual high standards. Although he holds a strong 23-7 record, titles have eluded him so far.

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His campaign has been defined by a series of semifinal appearances, including runs at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, and most recently in Munich.

Despite that level of consistency, the absence of a title continues to linger. Madrid now presents a crucial opportunity for him to change that narrative.

Next, on Tuesday, Zverev is set to face Czech youngster Jakub Menšík. It will mark their first meeting on the ATP Tour, adding another layer of intrigue.

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As the German once again voiced his dissatisfaction with electronic line-calling, it became clear he is not alone. Several players have now openly questioned the system, turning this into one of the tournament’s defining talking points.

Elena Rybakina challenges umpire over controversial electronic line call

Elena Rybakina found herself in a heated dispute at the Madrid Open, just a day before Alexander Zverev faced a similar controversy. After losing the opening set to Zheng Qinwen, Rybakina was already under pressure. However, the match soon turned into more than just a battle against her opponent.

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At 4-3 in the second set, a tense moment sparked fresh controversy. A serve from Zheng was ruled in by the electronic line-calling system, immediately drawing disbelief from Rybakina.

She reacted quickly, pointing toward the ball mark on the clay. Convinced the call was wrong, she walked up to chair umpire Julie Kjendlie to challenge the decision.

“I can’t go down. How it looks there and how it is usually looks different. That is the mark, but I cannot go down. What I see from here is that it is very close. What I see over there, it is just touching [the line].”

The umpire responded with a clear and procedural explanation. Rybakina, however, was not convinced, and her frustration became more visible.

“Are you kidding me? It’s like that. This is not a joke. The system is wrong. This is not a joke. There is no such mark which is shown on the TV. It is absolutely wrong,” she said.

Despite her protest, Julie Kjendlie made it clear she had no discretion in the matter. “That’s what I have to go with. Now that we have live ELC, that’s what I have to go with.” The call stood unchanged, underlining how firmly the system governs decisions in court.

With players like Luciano Darderi and Alexander Zverev raising similar concerns, pressure is now mounting on organizers. The growing frustration suggests the issue could escalate further if not addressed quickly.