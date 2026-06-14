Alexander Zverev Clears Up ‘Misconception’ About His Grass-Court Struggles: ‘That’s My Only Issue’

Newly crowned French Open champion Alexander Zverev is eager to carry his clay-court momentum straight into Wimbledon, a tournament where he has notoriously never crossed the fourth round. Instead of blaming his massive frame, he revealed his real issue on the grass courts and how he is fixing it.

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“That’s a misconception, because grass-court tennis has nothing to do with that aggressive style of play. Of course, you have to play aggressively, but that’s not the deciding factor in whether you play well on grass or not. The deciding factor in playing well on grass is whether you’re able to move on that surface. That’s the be-all and end-all. And for me, at 6’6″ and 210 lbs, that’s difficult,” he said after the French Open.

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After a successful clay swing that culminated with his first-ever Grand Slam triumph, he believes he needs to make changes to prepare in time for Wimbledon.

“I know how to play on fast surfaces. I won Paris two years ago. It was the fastest hard court in the last ten years. I won Cincinnati, on one of the fastest hard courts in the world. I won the Olympics there, and it was incredibly fast. The speed of the surface suits me. It’s the movement that’s the problem. That’s my only issue, and I have to adapt to it,” he stated.

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A player of Zverev’s dimensions, carrying his kind of frame, is at an inherent disadvantage the moment the surface demands rapid, low-to-the-ground changes of direction. Clay and hard courts offer grip. Grass, especially in the first few days of a tournament before it compresses down, doesn’t.

The 2024 Wimbledon incident is the sharpest illustration of that reality. Zverev had been in impressive form at Wimbledon, moving through to the fourth round when he hyperextended his left knee chasing down a drop shot against Cameron Norrie. He played through the injury, beat Norrie, then carried a bone edema and a tear in the capsule into his fourth-round match against Taylor Fritz, which he eventually lost after squandering a two-set lead.

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Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 6, 2024 Germany’s Alexander Zverev reacts after sustaining an injury during his third round match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“I played incredibly well on grass in 2024. I said at the time that I felt better than ever. What happened? I slipped and broke a bone in my knee. These are the kinds of things that can only happen on grass,” Zverev said.

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In the wake, he’d declared grass to be “the most dangerous surface,” and the 2025 grass season brought no reprieve, with a Wimbledon first-round exit to Arthur Rinderknech, highlighting how much the surface still resists him.

The numbers add another layer to the picture. Zverev’s 45-23 career record on grass and his ranking of 153rd on tour for win percentage on the surface is nothing like a player who ranks third in the world and has won 25 ATP titles throughout his career. None of those 25 titles have come down on grass.

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He has made it to three grass-court finals, twice in Halle in 2016 and 2017 and once in Stuttgart in 2025, but has never crossed the final hurdle. He has even reached the fourth round of Wimbledon three times, in 2017, 2021, and 2024, but has never gone further.

The contrast that he’s making is a precise one. He’s not concerned with speed. Traction does. All of the explosive movement patterns that are useful on a hard court now turn into a liability on a surface that can ruin a tournament or an entire season if a player even misjudges one step. That’s the harsh truth Zverev will now have to face as the grass-court swing gets underway.

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He can lean into examples set by fellow tall players Hubert Hurkacz or Daniil Medvedev. From taking micro steps to widening their stance to maintain a lower center of gravity, the players also need to master the art of deceleration on grass to have better control during points.

A new Zverev arrives at Wimbledon with more to lose and less to fear

The conundrum about Alexander Zverev going into Wimbledon this year is that his French Open victory has both heightened the expectations and lifted the burden. For years, he arrived at every major carrying the question of whether he could win one at all. That question has now been answered.

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Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 2, 2024 Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his first round match against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena REUTERS/Hannah McKay

There have been several analysts, such as Greg Rusedski and Boris Becker, who have suggested that the lifting of the Roland Garros trophy has taken a “huge weight” off his shoulders and made him a more dangerous and different proposition. Bookmakers have placed him among the second or third favorites for Wimbledon, aided in part by Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the tournament with a wrist injury.

Before Wimbledon, the German star will play at the Halle Open, an event where he has advanced to the semi-finals for three straight years (2023, 2024, 2025) and reached the final as far back as 2016 and 2017. It is his most natural grass-court testing ground, and the results there indicated that the surface is not impenetrable to him when he is playing in the right conditions and has his body fit.

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The issue that has been weighing on Zverev at every Wimbledon has not been whether he can go deep. It is whether his body will permit him to use it for two weeks on a field that, over the years, has been known to make him leave with an injury that he doesn’t have. A first Grand Slam title changes many things, but it does not alter the grass court and the challenges it poses.