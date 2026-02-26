Alexander Zverev Confirms Retirement Timeline With Honest Confession: “I’m Getting Older”

Alexander Zverev is already thinking about the road ahead. After returning to action following his heartbreaking Australian Open exit, the German star admitted he knows his time in the sport won’t last forever, but he’s hoping there’s still a decade left in the tank.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although he had initially planned an earlier return, a withdrawal from the Rotterdam Open delayed his comeback. Back on court in Acapulco, the world No. 4 looked sharp, dispatching Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round at a venue where he lifted the title in 2021. But it was his post-match comments that truly grabbed attention. During his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Zverev opened up about both fatherhood and longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked whether having his daughter around helps him relax, the 28-year-old gave a candid reflection on his future in the sport. “Yeah, but generally I feel like this year I want to enjoy tennis a bit more,” Zverev said. “You know I’m getting older, I know it’s not going to last forever. I hope there’s still going to be 10 more years for me, for sure, but it’s about enjoying it for sure and definitely doing it this week.”

Adding a heartwarming touch to his Acapulco campaign was the presence of his four-year-old daughter, Mayla, who made a rare public appearance alongside him. Zverev has largely kept her away from the spotlight, determined to give her as normal a childhood as possible despite his global fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his first-round match, he spoke about balancing fatherhood and tennis. “I try to keep her away from the spotlight. I want her to be a normal child, growing up with a normal life,” Zverev explained. “I try to keep her out of social media, all the Instagrammie stuff. It’s nice that she comes more and more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Coming to his retirement talks, interestingly, this isn’t the first time Alexander Zverev has addressed retirement. In a May 2025 interview with Adidas, the 24-time ATP title winner made it clear that passion – not money or fame – drives his career decisions. “I always said that I don’t do this for the money. I do not do this to have benefits outside the court,” he stated. “I actually play the sport because I really love it. I love to play it and I love to train. You know how much I like to train. The moment I stop enjoying it, I won’t play anymore. I will not continue playing just for other reasons. I will continue playing because I really want to.” Amid all this, his enjoyment in Acapulco comes to an end.

Imago Australian Open – Melbourne Alexander Zverev GER during his quarter final round match at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 27, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

The German has spent over a week in Mexico preparing for just his third tournament of the season, having kicked off 2026 at the United Cup. With family by his side and a renewed perspective, the former champion appeared quite determined to find joy in the grind once again. But fortune had other plans…

ADVERTISEMENT

Miomir Kecmanović stuns the world number 4, Alexander Zverev, in the R16 clash in Acapulco

Miomir Kecmanović delivered the biggest win of his career on Wednesday night, taking down World No. 4 Alexander Zverev in a gripping Round of 16 battle at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel. After two hours and 35 minutes of high-quality tennis, the Serbian prevailed 6-3, 6(3)-7, 7-6(4) in what turned out to be a statement victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a breakthrough moment for the 26-year-old. Entering the contest with a 0-11 record against Top 5 players in the PIF ATP Rankings, Kecmanović flipped the script against the 2021 Acapulco champion to secure his maiden Top 5 scalp and book a spot in the quarter-finals.

“It feels amazing, especially because it’s been a rough couple of years,” said Kecmanović, currently ranked No. 84. “So I’m happy that some things are going my way finally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outset, Kecmanović looked sharp off the ground. His backhand – struck clean and early- proved particularly effective as he exploited Alexander Zverev’s deep return position to open up the court. The German’s usually rock-solid two-hander faltered under pressure, leaking 17 unforced errors off that wing compared to just six from the Serbian.

Despite missing chances in the second set and watching Zverev force a decider via a tie-break, Kecmanović stayed composed. In the final-set breaker, he was the braver player when it mattered most. “I guess I was more aggressive when it mattered. I served a lot better than my usual standards, so I’m happy that things went well today,” he added. “Obviously, he’s the big favorite, so I didn’t have any pressure there, but you still have to play well when it matters, close out the match, and thankfully it went my way.”

The upset also levels their Lexus ATP Head2Head series at 2-2. For Zverev, a 24-time tour-level titlist, fatigue and missed opportunities proved costly in crunch moments as his Acapulco campaign came to an abrupt halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kecmanović, this victory is more than just a quarter-final berth – it’s a long-awaited breakthrough that could signal a shift in momentum after challenging seasons on tour. What are your thoughts on this epic R16 clash at the 2026 Mexican Open?