Alexander Zverev Cuts Short Interview After Question on Personal Controversy: “We Should Stop”

Alexander Zverev’s Roland Garros triumph finally delivered the elusive trophy he had chased for years, overcoming diabetes, three Slam final heartbreaks, and a title-less 2026 season. The long-awaited glory arrived at the perfect moment and should have dominated every headline across the tennis world. Yet, even amid that celebration, renewed scrutiny over past controversies stole the spotlight again, forcing Sascha to cut short his interview following his French Open success.

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“I think we should stop, it’s better this way.” That was how the current Roland Garros Champion brought his conversation with French newspaper L’Équipe to an abrupt end. The remark came when interviewer Quentin Moynet asked him about his plans for the coming weeks, targeting the grass court season.

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However, the interview did not suddenly go off track. Tension had already started to build during the closing stages of the interview.

Near the end of the conversation, the interviewer referred to an incident from the AO back in 2025. He asked whether the situation that unfolded during Zverev’s post-match trophy ceremony after his loss to Jannik Sinner could be repeated in Paris. Zverev responded briefly and directly. “No.”

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The discussion then shifted toward the public and media reaction to his much-awaited Grand Slam victory in Paris. In particular, the conversation moved to the legal dispute that have continued to follow him.

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However, before the reporter could complete the question, the 29-year-old interrupted. “First of all, this is not that kind of interview. Secondly, do you know that the accusations have been proven to be false?” he said.

The journalist then attempted to clarify his point as he explained that the question was focused on the reaction to Zverev’s triumph rather than the allegations themselves.

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As part of that explanation, the interviewer also referenced L’Équipe’s 8th June’s editorial decision not to place Zverev’s title victory on the newspaper’s front page. The topic appeared to further frustrate the German. “It wasn’t my decision. I did everything I could, and my innocence has been proven.”

The unfortunate controversy dates back several years when in 2020, Sascha was accused of controversy by his ex-partner. Following those allegations, ATP commissioned an independent investigation. However, after almost 15 months, the investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the claims.

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Then again in 2023, Zverev faced another allegation from his daughter Mayla’ mother which also took the headlines.

While today the interview ended on a tense and uncomfortable note rather than a celebratory one, the world No. 3 now turns his focus back to tennis. After finally capturing the Grand Slam title that had long eluded him, Zverev will hope this breakthrough becomes the first of many major trophies still to come.

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Alexander Zverev admits what could have happened if he lost the final

Alexander Zverev has long been part of a professional tennis world for almost his entire life. Even before making his mark on the ATP Tour, he was already competing at a high level.

Zverev first appeared in qualifying at the Metz ATP 250 tournament as a 14-year-old back in 2011. Even at that age, his path toward professional tennis seemed almost inevitable.

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And to see the broader picture, the game runs deep in his family. His father, Alexander, and mother, Irina, both played professionally during their careers.

He also grew up watching his older brother, Mischa Zverev, who reached No. 25 in the ATP Rankings in 2017. And for the German star, Mischa was much more than a brother; he was an example of the career he hoped to build.

“I was born with a tennis racquet in my hands, and I always saw my brother playing,” Sascha told ATP when he was 14. “I always saw my parents playing and then I always wanted to play myself, and that’s how I started tennis.”

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Despite all his success, one achievement continued to escape him. Like every top player, Zverev viewed a Grand Slam title as the ultimate prize in the sport, and until Sunday, it remained missing from his collection.

That reality made the French Open final especially important. Had the Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli defeated him, the emotional impact could have been significant. “If I had lost this one, my self-belief would have gone down a lot. Now that I have won it, I feel I can do it again,” Zverev added.

After celebrating the victory, including a slightly boisterous and alcohol-fueled night, Sascha admitted that lifting the trophy had removed an enormous weight from his shoulders. “Maybe that does give me some freedom, and maybe my mind will just be a little bit calmer when I play a final, meaning that even if I lose it, I will still be a Grand Slam champion.”

Now, as the tour shifts onto grass courts, a new challenge awaits. Having finally broken through at a major, many will wonder whether Zverev can carry that confidence into SW19 and end another long-standing Grand Slam drought on grass as well.