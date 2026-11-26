Alexander Zverev has finally reached the top of men’s tennis, but the achievement has hardly brought universal celebration. His 2026 season delivered two Grand Slam titles and the year-end No. 1 ranking, yet questions about the circumstances of his rise have followed him throughout the second half of the year. Now, a disagreement between two former doubles No. 1s has added another chapter to the debate.

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Rennae Stubbs sparked the latest discussion after Carlos Alcaraz defeated Zverev 6-2, 7-6 in the ATP Finals championship match in Turin. Speaking on her podcast, the former Serena Williams coach questioned whether the German deserved to be considered the world’s best player.

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“He is number one in name only,” Stubbs said.

Her criticism went beyond the final. She pointed to Zverev’s 3-9 record against top-10 opponents in 2026 and argued that Sinner and Alcaraz had each won six titles despite spending significant periods away from competition through injuries. Zverev, meanwhile, had won two tournaments, both Grand Slams.

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The circumstances behind his rise have fuelled the argument. Sinner and Alcaraz had shared the previous nine men’s Grand Slam titles before Zverev’s breakthrough at the French Open. Their injury absences created an opening for the German to climb to the top. His relatively poor results against elite opposition also attracted attention. A TennisDB analysis found that his record against top-10 opponents was the weakest for any year-end No. 1 in ATP history at that stage of the season.

Zverev has not hidden his frustration with the scrutiny. After becoming world No. 1, he said he was annoyed that he had to explain why he deserved the position. He has also argued that he can only compete against the players across the net and cannot control who enters tournaments or reaches their later rounds.

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The criticism also has a personal history. At the Laver Cup in September, Zverev joked that Alcaraz had effectively enjoyed a four-month vacation during his absence from the tour. Stubbs objected, pointing out that the Spaniard had been recovering from a wrist injury. She later questioned Zverev’s complaints about slower courts after he failed to win a set against Alcaraz on the fast indoor surface in Turin.

However, former Australian tennis player Paul McNamee was not impressed with Stubbs’ assessment. The five-time Grand Slam champion, who also reached No. 1 in doubles, challenged her argument on social media.

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“So [Rennae Stubbs] says ‘Alexander Zverev is number one in name only’. Well Rennae, both you and I were #1 in doubles.

“Did that make you better than [Martina] Navratilova, or me better than [John] McEnroe? I doubt it, but it’s subjective. On the other hand, rankings are objective & Zverev deserved it.”

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McNamee’s comparison questioned whether reaching the top of a particular ranking automatically made someone greater than the leading singles players of their generation. He argued that Zverev had earned his position through the official points system.

Stubbs quickly defended her own achievements.

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“I earned my ranking by beating the best teams and players in the world and winning majors against the best in the world. What’s your point!”

She repeated her criticism of Zverev’s record against Sinner and Alcaraz. Former ATP player John Bartlett also entered the discussion, backing McNamee and pointing to Zverev’s two Grand Slam titles, one final and one semifinal.

Tennis has seen similar arguments before. Dinara Safina faced sustained questions about her WTA No. 1 ranking in 2009 because she had not won a Grand Slam, despite reaching major finals and collecting several tournament titles. Serena Williams famously suggested that she was the “real No. 1.” Safina defended the ranking system, arguing that it rewarded results across the entire season rather than only Grand Slam victories. Jelena Jankovic faced similar scrutiny after finishing 2008 at the top without a major title.

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The comparison is not exact. Zverev has already won two majors, something Safina and Jankovic had not achieved when they reached No. 1. But all three cases show how a player’s official ranking can become a debate about whether the numbers reflect the strongest competitor.

Two Grand Slam Titles and a Historic Season: Why Alexander Zverev Deserves His No. 1 Ranking

Zverev’s achievements provide a substantial defense. He won the 2026 French Open and US Open, reached the Wimbledon final, and made the Australian Open semifinals. He therefore reached at least the last four at every major this season.

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Those results alone earned him 6,100 Grand Slam ranking points. His total reached 10,350, comfortably ahead of Sinner’s 7,950 and Alcaraz’s 7,600. He also remained available throughout the season and converted his opportunities into two of tennis’s biggest titles.

The ranking system does not award No. 1 status based on head-to-head records or public perception. It rewards accumulated results. Zverev’s season delivered more points than anyone else’s, and his two major victories make his case stronger than the comparisons with previous Slamless No. 1s suggest.

The next challenge is clear. Zverev must turn his ranking into a sustained rivalry with Sinner and Alcaraz when all three are fit. Until then, the debate over whether he is the best player in the world is unlikely to disappear.