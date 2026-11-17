Ben Shelton has now faced Alexander Zverev seven times and walked away each time with nothing. At the ATP Finals in Turin, Zverev produced a cold, controlled display to beat the American 6-2, 7-6(4). It was a victory based on accuracy and pushed the German to the brink of the semifinals in his group.

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Zverev set the tone before Shelton had time to settle. He went straight after the American’s greatest asset, breaking the Shelton serve at the first opportunity to snatch the opening game. From there, the German barely gave an inch on his own delivery, racing through a 40-0 hold. The early break was enough to settle the first set 6-2, as Shelton never found a way to respond to Sascha.

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The 29-year-old produced a serving masterclass against a worthy serving opponent. Zverev landed 77 percent of his first serves and won 80 percent of those points in the first set, while Shelton only managed a healthy 74 percent of first serves himself, yet converted only 57 percent of those into points. The German also kept his unforced error count limited to five, while Shelton had coughed up double that.

Imago 261001 — BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2026 — Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the men s singles first round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2026. SPCHINA-BEIJING-TENNIS-CHINA OPEN-MEN S SINGLESCN BaixXuefei PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The serving just got better for the German in the second set. Zverev did not concede a single point on his serve all the way to 5-6 (40-0), when the 24-year-old fired a forehand on his first serve to break that streak. The second set went to a tiebreak, and the German prevailed in that thrilling duel also. Lost only one point on his serve and then took the tiebreak 7-4, sealing the match with a running forehand winner that flashed past Shelton.

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Zverev now has seven wins from seven against an opponent still searching for his first success over him.

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Tennis world turns its attention to Shelton’s troubling form

The contrast in their serving approach was the difference between the two. Shelton’s only strategy was to rely on sheer firepower, hunting aces and putting together 15, one more than Zverev did over the course of the match. The German, by contrast, played for the angles and the placement and not so much for speed.

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The world No.1 started the points on his terms, had a clean sheet on double faults and had a high first-serve winning percentage of 88%. Shelton won the ace count by the narrowest margin and still lost almost every other battle that mattered.

The third seed looked off color throughout, with a constant feeling that an unforced error was lurking around the corner. He sprayed 12 unforced errors on both fronts, while the top seed had 10 in total.

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Imago 261109 — PARIS, Nov. 9, 2026 — Ben Shelton of the United States reacts during the singles final match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Ben Shelton of the United States at Paris ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 8, 2026. SPFRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-ATP MASTERS 1000-FINAL WuxHuiwo PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

When a world No. 4, a US Open finalist, and one of the biggest hitters cannot trust his groundstrokes in the season finale, scrutiny tends to follow. Long-time tennis viewers, experts, and analysts could not figure out what exactly is falling behind for the American.

“Ben Shelton is quite honestly one of the most frustrating players to watch right now. Just always feels like he’s searching for something in his game that’s never coming,” one user wrote on X.

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Others leaned into the lopsided nature of the rivalry itself.

“Ben Shelton needs to stop treating Zverev like a side quest. This man keeps sending him back to the lobby,” another viewer wrote.

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The result leaves Zverev sitting pretty in the John McEnroe Group with two wins from two. He will face Arthur Fils next, and a victory there will confirm his top spot in the group and a favorable semifinal draw.

Meanwhile, Shelton has to regroup quickly, as a meeting against the struggling debutant Rafael Jodar awaits, which can get him back into contention for the last four.