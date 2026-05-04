Alexander Zverev Eyes French Open Turnaround Against Jannik Sinner as He Explains Madrid Struggles

Alexander Zverev owns Olympic gold, two ATP Finals crowns, and three Grand Slam final runs, yet the title he aches for still eludes him. His latest heartbreak came in Melbourne last year, when Jannik Sinner dismantled him in straight sets, deepening a hunger to prove a champion can conquer diabetes. Now, after Madrid’s mauling by Sinner, Zverev’s desperation surfaces, urging his rival to skip Roland Garros to keep his dream alive.

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“Hello, everybody. First of all, super sorry for the final. It was not my best day, so yeah,” the second seed said during his runner-up speech after digesting a ruthless 6-1, 6-2 loss at the Madrid Final.

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He did not shy away from acknowledging the dominance of Jannik Sinner, who has been virtually untouchable in recent months. “Congratulations to Jannik, best player in the world by far at the moment, and really no chance for most of the people, for us, at the moment against you.”

Zverev also extended his praise to Sinner’s team, recognizing the consistency and precision behind the Italian’s rise to the top. “Also, to your team, you guys are doing an incredible job every single week. I hope one week, or maybe the French Open, just have a break! Just don’t… No, but congratulations,” Zverev added.

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Imago 2026 Madrid Open Winner Jannik Sinner ITA Runnerup Alexander Zverev GER *** 2026 Madrid Open Winner Jannik Sinner ITA Runnerup Alexander Zverev GER

Sinner’s dominance is not a short burst but a sustained run, as he has not lost a match since February and continues to build an imposing streak. The Madrid final marked yet another chapter in his control over Zverev, as the two have met seven times since October, with Sinner winning all seven encounters convincingly.

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Despite the Italian’s brilliance, Zverev turned the focus inward, admitting that his own performance fell far below his usual standards on the biggest stage. “I mean, he’s very good, of course. But I think today I would have lost to anybody, to be very fair. I think today I played an awful tennis match,” Zverev explained.

He further reflected on the broader challenge players face against Sinner, emphasizing that he is not alone in struggling against the world No. 1. “I think everybody’s struggling against him. He’s won the last five Masters events, so it’s not like I’m the only one losing to him. I’m just losing to him more because I get to him every single time and I lose to him.”

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On the other side of the net, Sinner delivered a performance that will be remembered for its efficiency and historic significance. By winning the Madrid Open final in just 58 minutes, he became the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments and also the first to claim the opening four of the season.

Interestingly, Madrid had never been his strongest venue before, as he had not progressed beyond the quarter-finals, with his best result coming two years ago.

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The altitude and unique conditions of the Caja Mágica had previously posed challenges, yet this time he adapted seamlessly and dominated throughout the tournament.

This latest victory also continued his remarkable streak against Zverev, as he has now beaten the German in all five of those Masters tournaments during this run. Their recent clashes include the semi-finals of last year’s Paris Masters, as well as the semi-finals in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo this season.

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In all of those matches, Sinner did not drop a single set, underlining the gap that currently exists between him and his closest rivals.

Looking ahead to the French Open, Zverev’s history at the event reflects both consistency and lingering disappointment. His best result came in 2024, when he reached the final but fell to Carlos Alcaraz in a gripping five-set battle.

He has been a regular contender in Paris, reaching the semi-finals for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024, yet the elusive title has remained out of reach. As for this year at Roland Garros, Zverev addressed the absence of Alcaraz and whether it improves his chances of finally winning a Grand Slam title.

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“Yes, but that’s the wrong way to look at it,” the German replied when asked if the world No 2’s withdrawal improves his French Open chances. He emphasized that true success at a Grand Slam requires beating the strongest players, rather than benefiting from their absence.

“To win a Grand Slam, you have to beat the best in the world. In recent months, Jannik Sinner has been the best player and still is, so he’s the big favourite. But I don’t want anyone to be absent. I’ll compete the same way and try to win, but it’s better when everyone is there.”

With Alcaraz, last year’s champion, not participating this season due to injury, Zverev is fully aware that the opportunity in Paris could once again open up for him.

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Alexander Zverev wanted to play a night final at Caja Mágica

The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev began at the French Open in 2020, where the Italian claimed their first meeting. Zverev responded strongly in the following phase of their rivalry, winning the next four encounters and briefly appearing to take control of the matchup.

However, the balance has shifted dramatically since then, turning into a one-sided contest dominated by Sinner in recent months. The Italian has now won their last nine matches in a row, building a commanding 10-4 H2H lead over the German pro.

Their latest clash in Madrid added another layer to that dominance, not just in result but in the speed and authority of the victory. The 58-minute final is now the quickest men’s title match in Madrid Open history, underlining how little resistance Zverev could offer on the day.

The second-fastest final also involves Zverev, when he suffered a 62-minute 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in 2022. Despite the loss, Zverev pointed to scheduling as a factor, suggesting that a night final might have suited him better under the circumstances.

“I think here also, I like to play night matches… but I feel jetlagged a little bit because during the last week I think I didn’t go to bed before 4 am, one time,” he added.

He explained that the transition from late-night matches throughout the week to a daytime final disrupted his rhythm and physical balance.

“Then I also feel like.. if that happens.. and I understand that night matches are more popular with the crowd and stuff like that.. but then the final should also be a night match, I think. Because then I feel like it’s more fair towards both players. Because when it’s a day match, and you played night all week, it’s so difficult,” Zverev said in his post-match press conference.

As Zverev now turns his focus toward the Italian Masters, the question remains whether he can regain momentum and challenge deep into the tournament.