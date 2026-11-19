Alexander Zverev has made serving look almost effortless at the ATP Finals this week. He entered his final group match without dropping a set or getting broken, but his toughest test in Turin arrived when his own ankle started troubling him again. The German still found a way to finish the job against Arthur Fils, and his victory carried a bonus for another player waiting on the result.

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Zverev defeated Fils 6-4, 7-6(6) on Thursday to complete a perfect group-stage campaign in the John McEnroe Group. The world No. 1 finished with three wins from three matches and advanced to the semifinals without losing a single set. More importantly, his victory also confirmed Ben Shelton’s place in the last four.

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The match appeared to be following a familiar script in the opening set. Zverev broke Fils in the seventh game after the Frenchman produced three unforced errors, including a double fault. The German then protected his advantage and closed the set 6-4 in 35 minutes. Fils needed a straight-sets victory to qualify for the semifinals, so the opening-set loss ended his hopes.

Fils refused to make the second set easy for Zverev. Neither player managed a break, and the Frenchman pushed the contest towards a tiebreak. Zverev initially looked in control after building a 6-1 lead, but Fils saved five match points to level the score at 6-6. The German eventually won the next two points to seal the match 8-6 in the tiebreak.

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However, Zverev had another battle to manage during the contest. His recurring ankle problem resurfaced, and the German appeared to struggle with discomfort during the tiebreak. He took extra time before serving but continued to compete and eventually closed out the win.

Speaking after the match, Zverev confirmed that the ankle had started troubling him again. “Unfortunately I started feeling my ankle again,” he said. He added that he might have to deal with the problem for the rest of his career because of the severity of the original injury.

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The German tore multiple ligaments in his right ankle during his 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal. The injury forced him to leave the court in a wheelchair and eventually undergo surgery. He missed the remainder of the 2022 season, including the US Open.

Zverev also explained how the problem affects his game. According to his post-match comments to TNT Sports, the ankle discomfort affects his serve more than his baseline play. His serve speed and percentage drop when the pain returns. Despite that concern, he hoped to be fully fit for Saturday’s semifinal.

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This is not the first time Zverev has managed to win an important tournament despite a physical setback. At the 2024 Italian Open, he lifted the trophy after defeating Nicolas Jarry in the final, even though he had injured the pinky on his left hand during his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. He played the final with the finger bandaged and secured his second Rome title.

Zverev’s latest victory also extended his advantage over Fils in their head-to-head rivalry. The German entered the match with a 5-2 lead and improved that record to 6-2 after Thursday’s win. He has now beaten the Frenchman in their two most recent meetings.

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The three-time ATP Finals champion will now face either Daniil Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe in Saturday’s semifinal. His immediate priority, however, will be recovering sufficiently to compete without the ankle becoming a bigger concern.

Ben Shelton Gets His Semifinal Ticket Thanks to Zverev

Zverev had already secured his own semifinal place before Thursday’s match, but the result also decided the final qualification spot in the John McEnroe Group. Earlier in the day, Shelton defeated Rafael Jodar 7-6(8), 7-5 to finish his group-stage campaign with two wins and one defeat. The American still had to wait for the evening match because Fils could qualify ahead of him with a straight-sets victory over Zverev. Any other result would send Shelton through.

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Shelton’s victory over Jodar was far from straightforward. Neither player managed a break in the opening set, and Jodar even had two set points in the tiebreak. Shelton saved both with his serve before taking the breaker 10-8 on his second set point.

The American then broke early in the second set and moved ahead 4-2, but Jodar fought back to level at 5-5 after winning three consecutive games. Shelton had to dig himself out of another difficult situation when he fell 0-30 behind on serve at 4-5. He recovered to hold, then broke Jodar in the next game after two lengthy baseline exchanges.

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The final game brought another dramatic moment. Shelton slipped and fell backwards as Jodar tried to extend the contest, but the American quickly got back on his feet. He then produced three consecutive aces to close out the 7-6(8), 7-5 victory after two hours and seven minutes. Shelton finished with 14 aces against Jodar’s nine and saved five of the six break points he faced.

That win left Shelton waiting for Zverev to do him a favor. Fils needed to win in straight sets, but Zverev took the opening set 6-4 in just 35 minutes. The Frenchman’s qualification hopes were over, and Shelton’s place in the semifinals was confirmed before the second set even began. It also marked a significant improvement for the American, who had lost all three of his group matches on his ATP Finals debut in 2025. He will now face Carlos Alcaraz in his first semifinal at the season-ending championships.