Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe & Others Placed Under Strict Rules Amid Mexico Crisis

The 2021 champion, Alexander Zverev, remains firmly in the spotlight at the Mexican Open. As the top seed, Zverev continues his campaign in Acapulco even as players are placed under strict movement protocols amid security concerns in parts of Mexico. While headlines swirl around off-court developments, the focus inside the tournament grounds remains on tennis. and on the German’s title charge.

Other than Zverev, stars like Frances Tiafoe are also still alive in the tournament, determined to keep their attention on the court. Tiafoe recently defeated Nuno Borges in the R32 clash by 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile, Australia’s Alex de Minaur suffered a shock opening-round exit despite arriving as the No. 2 seed and defending champion. But the bigger focus remains on the ongoing chaos in Mexico.

Australia’s Davis Cup physiotherapist, Dalibor Bendzala, confirmed that players, including Alexander Zverev and other top seeds, are operating under heightened security. “The tournament and ATP have been in constant contact and updating us on the current situation in Mexico,” Bendzala told this masthead. “They have assured us of extra security at the airport when departing. Security on site had already been strong and, in recent days, has been stepped up and more evident.”

He further added, “[We have] strong advice not to leave the grounds of the hotel, and routes for transport have even been altered to ensure we don’t need to leave the site if not necessary. Otherwise, it feels like a safe cocoon here with many people holidaying and attending the popular tournament.” For Zverev and his fellow competitors, that means sticking strictly to hotel-to-venue routines, with no unnecessary travel outside designated areas.

Is there a chance of the 2026 Mexican Open getting cancelled? Organizers of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel were quick to dismiss speculation of a postponement. “The event continues as scheduled, and tournament operations are proceeding normally,” the tournament statement said.

“We remain in coordination and constant communication with federal, state, and municipal authorities under the established security protocols.”

However, several other sports in Mexico have been heavily affected due to this situation. Several soccer matches have already been postponed. Amid all these, tennis commentator Brett Haber voiced strong concerns after witnessing a heavy police presence at the airport while departing Mexico. He posted:

“Just left Mexico. Police activity at the airport was insane. Polite suggestion to the @atptour & @WTA – and to Larry Ellison: get one plane to Acapulco and one to Merida and get everybody out of there – and put them up for an extra week at Indian Wells to train and be safe. This is not a drill.”

Despite the concerns surrounding both the Acapulco event and the Merida Open, players like Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe continue to compete under the reinforced safety framework. Recently, Zverev was also spotted spending some lovely time with his daughter in the venue.

Alexander Zverev was spotted alongside her little daughter, Mayla, in Acapulco

Alexander Zverev had more than just tennis on his mind in Acapulco this week. While the German star continues his title push at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, Alexander Zverev was spotted alongside his little daughter, Mayla – a rare and heartwarming public appearance that instantly stole the spotlight.

Zverev has been in Mexico for over a week, preparing for his third event of the season after opening the year at the United Cup. Playing his first tournament since a gripping Australian Open semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev looked sharp on court Tuesday night. But off it, the focus shifted to fatherhood.

“I try to keep her away from the spotlight. I want her to be a normal child, growing up with a normal life,” Zverev said. “I try to keep her out of social media, all the Instagrammie stuff. It’s nice that she comes more and more.” Mayla was born in March 2021 to Alexander Zverev and his former partner Brenda Patea. The four-year-old’s appearance in Acapulco marked one of the rare occasions fans got to see this side of Alexander Zverev’s life.

Coming to the opener in Acapulco, in his first competitive action since his epic Australian Open semifinal defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev made a commanding return in Acapulco.

Seeking to repeat his 2021 title triumph at the ATP 500 event, Alexander Zverev delivered a clinical 6-2, 6-4 victory against Corentin Moutet. The top-seeded German did not allow a break point, according to Infosys ATP Stats, posting a matching 79 percent mark on first serves in and first-serve points won.

“Corentin can be a tricky opponent, especially if you haven’t played matches in a while, like myself,” Zverev said of the Frenchman, who was seeking his 100th tour-level win. “So definitely happy with the performance and looking forward to what’s ahead.” Zverev wrapped up the first set in under 40 minutes, firing five aces and breaking twice. In the second set, Moutet attempted to rally but found little answer to Zverev’s dominant two-handed backhand and consistent net play.

“It wasn’t easy (the match); he hit several drop shots, and that style of tennis isn’t easy, but when I had the opportunity, I won the match. Acapulco isn’t an easy place to play because of the conditions, but I feel I’m playing at a good level.” Zverev said in the post-match press conference.

With his 15th win in Acapulco, Zverev (15-5) moved level with Rafael Nadal (15-2) for most wins at the event since it switched to hard courts in 2014. He also surpassed David Ferrer for the second-most ATP 500 wins since the series began in 2009, with his 117 victories (117-49), trailing only Nadal’s 121 (121-19).

For now, Alexander Zverev’s Acapulco campaign is off to a flying start, and with Mayla by his side, the week already feels like a win beyond tennis. Do you think he can win the Mexican Open title one more time?