Alexander Zverev Loses Cool on Social Media as He Accuses Tennis Channel of Favoritism

Alexander Zverev has never hidden his fury when he feels tennis crosses the line. From blasting slow courts he believed favored Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner with “I’m not a fan of it,” to criticizing officials over Alcaraz’s AO medical timeout, the German has repeatedly chosen confrontation over silence. Now, after his Italian Open exit, Zverev’s frustration has erupted again as he angrily accuses Tennis Channel of favoritism following his limited appearance in a promotional video.

Tennis Channel recently shared an Instagram video titled “American Numerals Challenge” with the caption “How many of these would you get right?” The lighthearted challenge featured several ATP and WTA players attempting to answer questions involving Roman numerals.

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Among the ATP stars included in the video were Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, and Learner Tien. Several WTA players also participated in the challenge video. The women’s lineup included Iva Jovic, Victoria Mboko, Mirra Andreeva, Eva Lys, and Hailey Baptiste. The clip was designed as a fun social media segment featuring player personalities away from the court.

Zverev himself did appear in the video twice. His face first appeared during the introduction sequence and later during a section where players were asked to write the number 10 in Roman numerals. The German answered correctly with “X.”

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Despite getting the answer right, Zverev became irritated after noticing that his successful response was barely featured. The World No. 3 publicly questioned why his correct moments often seemed to disappear from Tennis Channel content.

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“Just a random question @tennischannel, why do I do all of these games and all these promotion activities with you guys, but then every time I get something right I get cut out of every single one? Just asking if you’re just interested in wasting my time or just hope that I get something wrong so you can then put that in? I know you have players that you love to hate and players that you love. So just please stop wasting my time then. Thank you,” he commented.

Zverev’s strong reaction came during an already difficult week for the German star. His frustration had likely been intensified by his disappointing exit from the Italian Open.

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The German was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Luciano Darderi. Zverev had started strongly and claimed the opening set against the Italian before the match completely shifted. Darderi fought back by winning a tense tiebreak before dominating the deciding set with a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6(10), 6-0.

Following the loss, Zverev openly criticized the playing conditions in Rome during his post-match press conference. The German appeared especially frustrated with the state of the court surface.

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“It was difficult to play. I mean, to be honest, the court, I think this is the worst court I’ve ever played on. Juniors, professional, futures, practice, I never played on a court where the court quality is that bad,” he said.

Zverev later expanded on those complaints while explaining some of the strange bounces he experienced during the match. According to the German, the conditions played a major role in the defeat.

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“I have a match point, and the ball jumps over my head. I have a break point, the ball rolls. The win was tough. Overall, again, I just think I should have won the match in two sets.”

Fans witnessed another bizarre moment from Alexander Zverev, though many felt the issue with Tennis Channel could have been resolved privately.

Now, following his early exit at the Italian Open, the German has turned his attention fully toward chasing Roland Garros glory.

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Alexander Zverev believes an early Rome exit may benefit his Roland Garros preparation

Alexander Zverev did not separate his frustration with the Rome court conditions from the way he believed the match slipped away against Luciano Darderi. The German repeatedly pointed toward the surface while reflecting on the painful defeat. For a player who has already won the Italian Open twice, in 2017 and 2024, the result clearly left a bitter taste.

Tuesday’s defeat also marked an unusual moment in Zverev’s season. It was the first time in 2026 that he lost to a player outside of Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner at either a Masters 1000 event or a Grand Slam. That statistic alone showed how consistent he had been before the Rome setback.

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With Roland Garros beginning in just twelve days, Zverev tried to view the early exit from a different perspective. Instead of dwelling entirely on the disappointment, he admitted the extra recovery time could ultimately help him arrive fresher in Paris.

“Maybe this is a bit of a blessing in a bad moment for me. I can rest, recharge, and be 100% ready for the French Open. I can take a couple of days off. I have almost two weeks now till my next match. I hope I can use that time,” Zverev added.

The conversation then shifted toward his chances at Roland Garros, especially with questions surrounding the current favorites. Jannik Sinner remains unbeaten this year, while Alcaraz is currently sidelined because of a wrist injury. Naturally, many wondered whether Zverev now sees a major opportunity opening in Paris.

When asked about his belief level heading into the clay-court Grand Slam, Zverev responded with complete confidence. Despite Sinner’s dominant season, the German made it clear he still believes he can challenge the very best players in the world.

“I do have to believe that I’m capable of beating him. Otherwise, we can just give him the trophy without playing the tournament.”

As Zverev now turns fully toward Roland Garros, his mission remains crystal clear. The German has reached the later stages in Paris before, but the title itself has continued to slip away at the final hurdle.

That lingering hunger may now become one of his biggest weapons in the coming weeks.