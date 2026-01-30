Alexander Zverev Loses Patience During Carlos Alcaraz’s Injury Delay as Tensions Rise at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz broke new ground at the Australian Open 2026 on Tuesday night, reaching his maiden Melbourne semifinal after a commanding win over home favorite Alex de Minaur. After the match, he said he’s happy with the way he’s playing every match since the first round and also stated that he’s increasing his level every match. His level has also been top-notch in the semis against Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz got a quick 6-4, 7-6(5) lead in the first two sets. Things were well in position for the Spaniard, but then we saw a controversial moment.

The highly anticipated clash took a dramatic turn amid controversy over a medical timeout. During the third set, Alcaraz appeared to be struggling physically, frequently shaking off his right leg and showing visible discomfort around his knee and thigh area. Despite the issue, the Spaniard managed to hold serve to move ahead 5-4 in the third set against Zverev. Earlier in the match, Alcaraz had also informed his team that he had thrown up and might need medication, further raising concerns about his physical condition. Shortly after, Alcaraz took a medical timeout, receiving treatment on his right quad and thigh area while Zverev was preparing to serve at 4-5 in the third set.

That decision infuriated the German star.

Zverev, believing Alcaraz was merely suffering from cramps—an issue that typically does not warrant a medical timeout under tennis rules—voiced his frustration to the supervisor in German. His irritation only grew when he realized that he was ready to serve after the changeover, yet play was delayed as Alcaraz’s treatment continued.

The 2025 AO Open finalist appeared visibly angry on court, clearly upset that Alcaraz had been allowed to halt play at such a critical moment in the match. Alexander Zverev was heard yelling, “It’s unbelievable that he can get treated for cramps. This is bullsh-t.”

Adding fuel to the moment, tennis legend John McEnroe chimed in during the broadcast with a humorous but telling remark:

“I don’t speak German, Patrick, but I’m willing to bet he’s saying, ‘Look, he’s cramping. He doesn’t have an injury.'”

Another tennis bigwig, Jim Courier, also sympathized with Alexander Zverev on-air for Nine, agreeing that a clear mistake had been made. “This is such a travesty. They have totally botched this. That’s why Zverev is melting down right now.”

After this brief heating moment, the German quickly gained back some momentum in this match and took away the third set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-3). So, Zverev is still in the race for a spot in the finals for the second consecutive year. But for Alcaraz?

Well, the world number one has now dropped his first set of the entire tournament. Score? Things are in balance at the moment. After Alcaraz’s quick lead in the first two sets, it’s now 6-4, 7-6(5), 6(3)-7, 3-4. Can the German turn things around and get inches closer to fulfilling his long-awaited dream? Time will tell.

What do tennis experts have to say about Alexander Zverev’s chances of winning a Grand Slam title in Melbourne?

As the 2026 Australian Open reaches its business end, Alexander Zverev finds himself standing at a familiar crossroads—on the brink of history, yet still chasing his elusive first Grand Slam title. With a blockbuster semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz looming, the German star’s hopes of finally conquering Melbourne Park have once again become a hot topic among tennis experts.

Both Zverev and Alcaraz are chasing career-defining milestones this fortnight. For Alcaraz, a title in Melbourne would complete a Career Grand Slam and make him the youngest male player in the Open Era to achieve the feat. The 22-year-old Spaniard already boasts two French Open, two Wimbledon, and two US Open titles but has never reached an Australian Open final – his previous best being a quarterfinal.

Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, is still searching for his maiden Slam crown. The world No. 2 has endured multiple heartbreaks on the sport’s biggest stage, including a straight-sets loss to Jannik Sinner in last year’s Australian Open final. He has now fallen in three Grand Slam finals overall. Despite his near misses at the majors, his talent was never in doubt among the tennis legends.

Previously, the German reflected on the shifting balance of power at the top of men’s tennis. “The last two years, all four majors were going to Sinner and Alcaraz all the time. Maybe it changes this year. I hope it changes this year, of course. But it’s just different to compare and to think about.” After booking his place in the 2026 Australian Open semifinals, Zverev also struck a refreshingly relaxed tone.

“Of course, in my case, I’m still chasing that desired Slam. I still want to achieve that, but I also want to enjoy my tennis. Right now I’m doing that, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

That balance between hunger and enjoyment may be exactly what he needs, and several tennis legends seem to agree. Speaking on his chances at the 2026 AO, six-time major champion Boris Becker said, “To be honest, in this form, Sascha Zverev can win the tournament. That was great sport again from Sascha Zverev.”

Not only Becker, but also another former Grand Slam champion, Angelique Kerber, expressed her strong belief in her fellow German’s destiny. “I am not worried at all about Alexander. I know that he will win a grand slam tournament one day.” She believes Alexander Zverev still has a chance of finishing his career with multiple Grand Slam titles. What do you think of this, though?