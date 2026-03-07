Alexander Zverev Makes Honest Confession on Emma Raducanu’s Coaching Changes

Emma Raducanu’s coaching carousel has long been a topic of discussion, not because of her training but due to her frequent coaching changes. In fact, she has worked with around nine coaches over the years. Now, as her recent comments have come into the spotlight, Alexander Zverev has shared his perspective on the frequency of these changes.

Raducanu recently hinted at stepping away from the traditional full-time coaching model and instead relying on a more flexible, consultant-style setup. When asked whether competing without a permanent coach sounded unusual, Zverev admitted that Raducanu’s situation is quite different from his own. “I think Emma is a very special case. I love her, really, but her situation with coaches is very different from mine.”

Speaking more on this, the German added, “I have been training with the same person for 28 years, so the question for me is a bit different, a very specific issue. She has a coach here, right? She’s with Mark Petchey, so it depends on her; I don’t know. In my case, I have the same people by my side, the ones I like to work with; that’s just how I am.”

Alexander Zverev’s perspective stems from his long-standing partnership with his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., who has guided him since childhood. His support team also includes his mother, Irina Zvereva, and brother Mischa Zverev. Over the years, he has also worked with several renowned coaches, including Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ivan Lendl, and David Ferrer.

For Emma Raducanu, the path has been far less stable. Now ranked World No. 24, the 2021 US Open champion opted for a more flexible setup instead of committing to a permanent coach after parting ways with Francisco Roig earlier this year. The duo had begun working together last August but split shortly after the Australian Open, where Raducanu suffered a surprise second-round loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Despite maintaining a good relationship, Raducanu later revealed that Roig initiated the separation after differences in tactical philosophy. Since then, the British No. 1 has returned to working with Petchey at Indian Wells on an ad-hoc basis while the latter continues his broadcasting duties.

Imago Emma Raducanu GBR, Australian Open 2026, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. *** Emma Raducanu GBR , Australian Open 2026, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

The Brit’s open admission that her approach now revolves around seeking advice from multiple voices rather than relying on a single mentor has sparked discussion across the tennis world, with players offering varying opinions on whether such a setup can work at the highest level. Among those weighing in was Aryna Sabalenka, who offered a candid reaction after her own second-round victory in the California desert. What did Sabalenka say, though?

Aryna Sabalenka opens up about Emma Raducanu’s decision to compete without a full-time coach

“For me, it would be difficult. But I feel like she’s been struggling a lot with finding the right coach, the right fit for her,” the Belarusian said. Speaking on Emma Raducanu’s bold decision, Aryna Sabalenka further added, “I think maybe for her it’s good to take this little break, not rushing, like, bringing just anyone onto her team. That just makes more problems, I feel like, and insecurity; you don’t have your person around.”

Sabalenka said that she feels like maybe for Raducanu it’s a good decision, but having said that, she also mentioned that she feels like the Brit is going to obviously end up having a coach. According to Sabalenka, Raducanu just needs to choose carefully the person that she’s going to bring on her team.

Before the start of the tournament, Raducanu explained that her current focus is reconnecting with her natural playing instincts after feeling overly influenced by different coaching voices in recent years. So far, Raducanu’s instinct-first approach appears to be paying off. She opened her Indian Wells campaign with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova.

The 2021 US Open champion entered the WTA 1000 event looking to regain momentum after a three-match losing streak and her January split from coach Francisco Roig. With former mentor Mark Petchey back in her corner on an ad-hoc basis, Raducanu delivered a composed performance to dispatch the Russian qualifier comfortably. From the stands, Petchey loudly cheered for the 23-year-old Brit.

After the match, Emma Raducanu expressed satisfaction with how the work she had been doing in practice translated to the court, particularly in her returns. “That was a great kind of show of, I guess, my game really today,” she said. “I think I played really well, and it was nice to see the things we have been working on on the practice court transfer. For me, returning is such a big strength of mine.”

Raducanu believes that when she is returning well, it makes her a completely different player to play against than when she is not. She added that, while her return game is still a work in progress, she already feels improved compared to the past few months.

The Brit also acknowledged the challenge of facing an opponent who had already played several matches in the desert conditions due to the qualifying rounds. As per Raducanu, this match against Zakharova was a really good match, and she’s quite pleased with her performance.

“It’s not easy; I haven’t played a match yet here, and my opponent has played three, so you always know about that dynamic going in. But I was really pleased with the prep I had done for the last week.”

Emma Raducanu will next face either Anna Blinkova or sixth seed Amanda Anisimova as she looks to build momentum in the tournament. Do you think she can keep her winning run intact at Indian Wells?