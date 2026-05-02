Alexander Zverev Opens Up on Painful Record vs Jannik Sinner After Reaching Madrid Final

Back in September 2023, Alexander Zverev survived one of the year’s longest battles, outlasting Jannik Sinner in a gripping Grand Slam QF. Yet that triumph has turned into a haunting footnote, as the now world No. 3 has failed to beat the Italian since, a drought that sharpens the narrative. And on the eve of their 14th clash in the Madrid Open final, Zverev has opened up about the weight of that painful record.

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When asked whether the pressure of a five-tournament winning streak could finally affect Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev gave a measured response. “I don’t know. I don’t think so because if you’re world #1, you have pressure every single week,” Zverev explained in the post-match interview. “I think he’s used to it. He’s quite a relaxed guy about it. I think he’s just enjoying tennis right now.”

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Zverev also highlighted how effortless the game currently looks for Jannik. “I think tennis is very, very easy for him right now, the way he’s playing.”

Sinner leads their H2H record 9-4, underlining his dominance in recent meetings. That gap has only widened over time. When reminded of his four earlier career wins against the 24-year-old, Zverev responded with humor. He acknowledged the reality of their recent clashes without hesitation.

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“Yeah, but that was… not the last 8 times. The last 8 times, I didn’t win much.”

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Zverev’s path to the final at the Madrid Open has not been entirely smooth. He had to navigate a tense third-round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, which included a controversial automated line call.

Despite progressing, the German has not looked at his absolute best on clay this season. There have been moments where his form has dipped.

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Still, Zverev remains clear about his approach for the final. He understands what it will take to challenge Sinner. “I’ll try not to let Jannik play his game,” Zverev added. “Maybe on Sunday, I’ll manage to make it a bit more difficult for him.”

He did not hesitate to acknowledge Sinner’s current level. “He’s the best player in the world for sure. I’m just gonna try to give him a tough battle.”

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Zverev, the second seed, secured his first title match of the season on Friday evening at Manolo Santana Stadium. He ended Alexander Blockx’s impressive run in the process.

Earlier, he defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-4, showing strong control from the start. Against Blockx, he again began aggressively and dictated play.

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Although Blockx saved two break points to hold for 5-4 in the second set, Zverev responded immediately. He broke serve at the next opportunity and closed out the match 6-2, 7-5.

That victory ended a six-match losing streak for Zverev in the Masters 1000 semifinals. It marked an important mental breakthrough for him.

Now, with Sinner next on his radar, Zverev has made it clear that his determination remains intact. He is fully prepared to step onto the court and fight for every point.

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Alexander Zverev understands exactly what’s on the line as he prepares to face Sinner

Calling his match against Sinner tough would be an understatement for Zverev, even though he is a two-time former champion here with a total of nine clay-court titles to his name. The challenge in front of him is far greater than numbers suggest.

That is largely because Sinner has been nearly untouchable in Masters 1000 events. He is now chasing history with a chance to become the first man to win five consecutive titles in the series since its introduction in 1990.

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In the four title runs leading up to his first Madrid Open final, Sinner consistently got the better of Zverev. He defeated the German in the semifinals at the 2025 Paris Masters and again during his title-winning runs at Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo in early 2026.

Taken together, this dominant stretch has seen Sinner win eight straight matches against Zverev. This comes after a brief phase where the German ace had enjoyed a four-match advantage in their rivalry.

The recent pattern has been even more one-sided when looking at sets. Sinner has swept their last 12 sets, leaving little room for Zverev to find momentum. “To win the biggest tournaments in the world, you have to beat the best. And Jannik is the best in the world right now,” Zverev added.

“He’s world No. 1, and hasn’t lost a match since the beginning of February. Right now he’s definitely the best player in the world,” Zverev said in his post-match press conference. “I have to play very, very good tennis to have a chance.”

“But I know I’m capable of doing that, and I will try to do my best on Sunday.” That belief continues to drive him despite the daunting task ahead.

Zverev has now reached his fourth final at the Caja Mágica, having previously lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2021. The stage is familiar, but the opponent presents a very different test.

For Sinner, a win would bring him closer to a rare milestone. It would leave him just one Masters 1000 event, his home tournament in Rome, away from joining the Serbian, Novak Djokovic, as the only player to complete a Career Masters set.

Who do you see coming out on top in the final, then? Drop your prediction below.