Alexander Zverev Recalls Injury Nightmare and Final Defeat After Winning First French Open Title

Alexander Zverev couldn’t control his emotions after he triumphed over Flavio Cobolli in a five-set thriller at the French Open final. He clinched the dramatic tie 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 to finally end his wait for a Grand Slam title. Though winning any of the four majors would have been remarkable, the French Open title in particular means a lot more than the others for Zverev. He reflected on his tough journey in the tournament after the final.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would like to thank the crowd. This court is so special to me in so many ways,” he said during his winning speech. “I have had the best moment of my life on this court, and I have had the worst moment of my life on this court. I was playing in that corner over there four years ago with 7 broken ligaments and 2 fractured bones. I lost a Grand Slam final here two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But now, finally it’s a happy end so thank you very much to the crowd. I really felt like the crowd was pushing me throughout the entire 2 weeks and without you guys, I definitely wouldn’t have won the tournament.”

The injuries that Zverev was referring to were sustained by him during the 2022 French Open. The German picked up the injury during the semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal. He eventually had to retire from the match at 6-7, 6-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

If this wasn’t all, then the 29-year-old had suffered another heartbreak at the Parisian clay-courts during the 2024 edition. He had lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a final that was also decided in five sets.

This is a developing story…