Alexander Zverev could not make it ‘third time is a charm,’ losing the ATP Finals title to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. After the loss, the German brought his usual humor in the runner-up speech, congratulating the Spaniard in his own unique way.

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“You achieved this year the career Grand Slam, now you finish it off with your first ATP Finals trophy. Amazing. You’re an absolute legend of our sport and you’re only 23 years old or something like that. So if you retire tomorrow, it’s okay. You can just relax,” Zverev said, before adding that it was “always a pleasure to be on the court with you.”

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Even though it was a straight-sets victory for the seven-time Grand Slam champion, the final had been a gripping watch from the very first game. Zverev, who had not faced a single break point in his semi-final, suddenly found himself fending off three in a marathon opener, saving them all before holding after four deuces and some ten minutes of tennis. Alcaraz broke in the third game and, though Zverev hit straight back, the Spaniard pulled clear to take the first set 6-2.

The opener did not see Zverev’s usual serving, as he had just 66% of his first serves in, well below his yearlong average of 75%. The second set slipped away from the German, and he trailed 1-4 before pulling things back with drop shots and immaculate lobs. What was striking was that Zverev was visibly laboring in the match during the second set, and television commentators even called it out. Despite the physical struggles, he took the match into the tiebreak.

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Imago 261001 — BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2026 — Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the men s singles first round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2026. SPCHINA-BEIJING-TENNIS-CHINA OPEN-MEN S SINGLESCN BaixXuefei PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

In the tiebreak, Alcaraz started with authority, going 3-0 up. Sascha leveled it at 3-3, and when he went 4-3 up, he slipped on the baseline while chasing an attempted drop shot from Alcaraz that never made it to his side. Zverev had three set points but could not convert any of them, and Alcaraz finally slammed the door with a backhand winner down the line that caught the outside edge of the court.

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Alcaraz had earned every word the hard way, edging a tense final 6-2, 7-6(7) to claim the one big title still missing from his collection. The 23-year-old showed his forehand dominance in Turin, as he scored 15 forehand winners, while Zverev had 12 in total.

The victory made him the latest member of an elite club to add the season finale to a career Grand Slam, a fitting full stop on a year in which he completed his set of majors.

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After the victory, Alcaraz fell flat on the court and, sinking in the moment, got up immediately and hugged the world No.1 at the net. While roaring, he rushed to embrace his team and family and signed “CCC” to the camera in a nod to the motto tattooed on his forearm.

Zverev’s wit doesn’t stop with Alcaraz’s retirement

Zverev also used his moment at the microphone to strike a note of perspective. Turning to thank the organizers, he gently reminded his fellow professionals of how fortunate they are.

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“I think dealing with us players is not easy sometimes, we complain a lot, but I think we should all be thankful that we have a tour like this and everybody’s doing their full efforts to always improve, to always be better,” he added, crediting the ATP and title sponsor Nitto for staging such an event. It was a mature message from a man who has had his own share of grievances with the tour over the years.

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Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alexander Zverev of Germany is interviewed after defeating Ben Shelton of the United States in their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He saved his most endearing remark for the Italian crowd, who have taken him to their hearts in the absence of their injured hero Jannik Sinner.

“I absolutely love Italy. I love to play in Italy. When Jannik is not there, I feel like I’m a replacement for Jannik for the crowd. So I appreciate that,” Sascha concluded.

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It was a charming acknowledgement of the backing he has enjoyed at the sport’s showpiece events in Rome and Turin, two titles at the Italian Masters and the first ATP Finals in Turin in 2021, his second.

Zverev ends 2026 as world No. 1 for the first time, the reward for a campaign in which he claimed two Grand Slam titles and reached the summit of the men’s game. Even so, the final defeat tapped into a question that has long shadowed him, namely his record against the elite when the stakes are highest. For all his consistency across the year, it was Alcaraz, once again, who found a way when the biggest prize was on the table.

The final was a fitting bookend to a year for the German, as it opened with an Australian Open meeting against Alcaraz and closed with another, voicing the hope that the rivalry would headline 2027 as well.