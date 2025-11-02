Alexander Zverev Reveals Recovery Plan After Injury Scare Ahead of ATP Finals in Turin: “Make an Injection”

It was supposed to be another big week for Alexander Zverev. He had finally ended his losing streak against Daniil Medvedev, looking confident at the Paris Masters. But less than a day later, everything changed. Zverev limped off the court after a tough 6-0, 6-1 loss to Jannik Sinner, just days after he went toe-to-toe with him in the Vienna final. The scoreboard told one story, but the real concern was what fans saw in his movement; he was clearly in pain. And soon, Zverev confirmed the fears: his right ankle had swollen badly after the match.

“Unfortunately, it swelled up a lot yesterday,” he admitted afterward. “Against Jannik, if you’re not 100% and not playing your absolute best, then you simply don’t stand a chance… I couldn’t move properly or push off on my serve, which is obviously very important for me.” You could feel his frustration; he had been in great form, and suddenly, his body let him down again. So what happens now? Is his season over, or does he still have something left to fight for?

Just when everyone thought he might pull out of the ATP Finals in Turin, Alexander Zverev shared some surprising news. A post by @ilyza1002 on X revealed what he said when asked about his next steps. “Yes, I’ll probably fly to Munich to see my doctor who did the surgery on my ankle,” he explained. “I’ll look into it with him and see what it is and if we can do anything about it. Maybe we can make an injection, and then I’ll come to Turin at some point.” He’s going back to Munich, the same place where he had that major surgery after tearing several ligaments in his ankle during the 2022 French Open. That surgery saved his career, and he clearly still trusts the doctor who helped him then.

The ATP Finals will take place in Turin from November 9-16. And it means a lot to Alexander Zverev, who has already won it twice. No one would blame him if he decided to end the season, but that isn’t who he is. One thing is certain, regardless of whether he reaches Turin or not: he is still fighting and still has faith. Perhaps that is the aspect that most motivates fans. Because Alexander Zverev manages to say, “Not yet,” even when his body tells him no. How long, though, can he continue to push himself?

Can Alexander Zverev bounce back once more, or will his body finally force him to stop?

Alexander Zverev’s calendar has been packed lately. He’s barely had a moment to breathe; deep runs in back-to-back tournaments have pushed both his stamina and his body to the edge. After reaching the final of the Vienna Open, where he fell to Jannik Sinner, he went straight into another demanding week in Paris. There, he battled through a dramatic quarter-final win against Daniil Medvedev, saving two match points in a match that stretched him physically and mentally. But that effort came at a cost.

Now, the big question is whether he can recover in time for the ATP Finals in Turin, which begin next week. The event brings together the top eight players of the season, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz. But competing and being ready to win are two different things. This isn’t the first time Zverev has faced an injury scare.

Fans still remember the 2022 French Open, where he tore 3 ligaments in his right ankle against Rafael Nadal and had to be wheeled off the court before undergoing surgery in Germany. And due to this, he missed Wimbledon, the US Open, and even the ATP Finals that year. He later described it as “the hardest year of my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But true to his fighting nature, Alexander Zverev came back. He returned in early 2023 at the United Cup, followed by a run to the second round of the Australian Open. His rhythm came back, step by step. He made it to the French Open final, won three ATP titles, including the Rome Masters, and regained his place in the world’s Top 5 by the middle of 2024. Since Alexander Zverev never stays down for long, fans can only hope that he will rise again with the same tenacity that got him through his darkest moments as the countdown to Turin begins.