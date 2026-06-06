Alexander Zverev’s Absurd Post-Match Comment at French Open Draws Sharp Criticism From Former Pro

With a fourth Grand Slam final now secured, Alexander Zverev should already be turning his focus toward the championship showdown. His gritty 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Jakub Mensik pushed him one step closer to the elusive Grand Slam crown that has slipped through his hands for years. Yet just as momentum was building, a light-hearted remark during his post-match interview sparked a wave of backlash, leaving much of the tennis world far from amused.

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“The pointlessness of this statement, I’m stunned, actually. To say that athletes have nothing between their ears… Okay, he’s speaking for himself, but we’re all in the same boat,” former WTA ace Alize Cornet fiercely responded on France TV.

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The 36-year-old continued her criticism moments later, making it clear that the comment had not sit well with her at all. “Seriously, it’s crazy when you think about it, to say that on centre court. It’s such a lack of respect for the players, for the athletes… I’m calming down, I’m calming down. If he meant to be funny, it wasn’t.”

The controversy started after a humoristic exchange during Zverev’s on-court interview. After reaching the finals, he was asked what goes through his mind when his name is announced and he walks onto the court before a match.

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“Pure emptiness. There’s absolutely nothing in my head,” he started answering. However, later the German added, “To be honest, though, we’re athletes. Very few of us have anything in our heads, anyways. So sometimes it’s easier to be stupid and not to think too much.”

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And following those comments, Cornet was not alone in criticizing the second seed. Andrea Collarini, the 34-year-old Argentine ace, also took aim at Zverev, writing on IG, “This isn’t the first time he’s said it. Playing the Roland Garros final doesn’t give you the power to speak for everyone. What a foolish guy. Go Fla (for Cobolli).”

And for Zverev, this is not the first time he has found himself at the center of controversy. Even during this year’s Roland Garros, some of his remarks about fellow players had already attracted attention and criticism from respected figures within the sport.

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John McEnroe reacts after Alexander Zverev comparing himself with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The controversy surrounding Alexander Zverev’s standing in men’s tennis began shortly after his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Madrid Masters final earlier last month. During his post-match comments press conference, the German offered his view on the current pecking order in the sport.

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“Well… I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else right now,” the former world No. 2 said. He then expanded on that assessment while discussing the players Zverev believes form the next level below Sinner.

“It’s quite simple. I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else. And I think there’s a big gap between Alcaraz, myself, maybe Novak, and everybody else. I think there’s two gaps right now. It’s difficult to say that there’s not a gap between Sinner and everybody else if he hasn’t lost a match in how many Masters events? Since Shanghai. He hasn’t lost a match in almost 9 months. I think you have to admit that there’s a gap between him and everybody else.”

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While Sascha may have intended it as an honest evaluation of the current landscape, the remarks quickly sparked discussion across the tennis world. Many observers, including John McEnroe questioned whether he belonged in the same bracket as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Imago Jun 5, 2026; Paris, France; Alexander Zverev of Germany during his match against Jakub Mensik of Czechia on day 12 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

“I think someone said once, ‘You cannot be serious,’” McEnroe said. The American then directly challenged Zverev’s comparison with two of tennis’s biggest names.

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“I can’t remember who that was, but you’re like wait a minute. You’re putting yourself in the same group as Alcaraz and Djokovic? I’m sorry but doesn’t Djokovic have 24 majors and Alcaraz have seven and you have none.”

Still, the American later softened his stance somewhat. “For this couple weeks that we’re on the same level, that remains to be seen,” McEnroe said, “because he’s scheduled to play Novak in the semis.”

For Zverev, controversy has followed him more than once this season. Following his Italian Open exit in the R16, he also found himself in a dispute with Tennis Channel after accusing the broadcaster of favoritism because of his limited appearance in a certain promotional video.

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Now, with his recent humorous remarks creating yet another talking point, attention has shifted back to the court. As the French Open final arrives, much of the tennis world will be watching closely to see whether Zverev can finally silence the noise and capture the title for the first time.