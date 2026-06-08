Alexander Zverev’s Maiden Grand Slam Triumph Draws Praise From Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Others: “Well Deserved”

When Alexander Zverev declared his ambition to become the first “Diabetic Grand Slam champion” at the AO in January, it felt like a dream still waiting beyond the horizon. Living with Type 1 diabetes since age 4, he endured heartbreak in three major finals and repeatedly fell just short. But on a pleasant evening in Paris yesterday, destiny finally smiled on the German as he conquered the odds, with his breakthrough triumph drawing congratulatory messages from elites like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

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Shortly after Alexander Zverev captured his first Slam title at the French Open, congratulations began pouring in from across the sporting world. Among the first to celebrate the moment was the 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

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“Congratulations @alexzverev123 on winning @rolandgarros!🏆,” Nadal posted on his X handle. The Spaniard continued by writing, “So well deserved after all the hard work and perseverance. You have been chasing your first Grand Slam for a long time, and you absolutely deserve it.”

The Spaniard also made sure to acknowledge Zverev’s opponent. “And congratulations to Flavio as well for a fantastic tournament! 👏🏻” he added while recognizing the Italian’s impressive run in Paris.

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The two players have shared several memorable moments on Court Philippe-Chatrier over the years. Back in 2022, Sascha suffered one of the most devastating injuries of his career during the SF clash against Nadal. While chasing down a forehand on his right side, he badly injured his ankle and was forced to retire from the match.

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The German ATP star later revealed that he had torn several lateral ligaments in his right ankle. The injury eventually ended his season and kept him away from competition for months.

Two years later, their French Open story came full circle. Zverev defeated Rafa in the opening round, a match that ultimately became the 14-time French Open champion’s final appearance at the clay-court major.

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Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Alexander Zverev in the Roland Garros final back in 2024, also joined those congratulating the German. The Spaniard shared his message through IG Stories.

“Congratulations Sascha for the title!🏆,” Alcaraz wrote. “You deserve it @alexzverev123.”

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Alcaraz also showed support for Flavio Cobolli. Sharing a Roland Garros post of the Italian receiving his finalist trophy on court, Carlitos wrote, “Congratulations Flavio for your first GS final! I’m sure there will be many more!”.

The tributes did not stop there though. Billie Jean King, German Soccer icon Thomas Muller and Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg were also among those celebrating the historic achievement.

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“Congratulations to @AlexZverev on his very first Grand Slam Singles title!” King posted on X handle. “He is also the first man with Type 1 Diabetes to win a major. What a victory for everyone living with this disease.”

The Vancouver Whitecaps Soccer star added, “Congratulations, Sascha!! 👏😁,” while sharing a video of his reaction on his social media. Hulkenberg also joined in, adding, “You did it!!! Congrats @alexzverev123🏆,” on his IG Story.

The messages kept arriving throughout the day, showing just how widely respected Alexander Zverev is, as the tennis world and beyond celebrated his long-awaited breakthrough on the Grand Slam level.

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Taylor Townsend and Boris Becker also congratulated Zverev on his French Open triumph

The 6-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker has played an important role in Alexander Zverev’s career over the years. However, at different points, the pair found themselves involved in public disagreements. Their differing opinions occasionally led to tension and criticism in the media.

Yet, those issues now seem firmly in the past. Following Zverev’s historic French Open triumph, Becker was among the first to express his admiration and pride.

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Speaking to TNT Sports, the German icon reflected on the significance of the moment. “The images speak for themselves. A lifelong dream has come true,” Becker added yesterday. “He can hardly believe what has just happened. He – and his entire family – have worked so long and so hard for this moment.”

The 58-year-old continued to praise his compatriot’s journey. “If there is one player at the very top of the rankings who truly deserves this after years of hard work, of despair, of disappointment — it’s him. He has more than earned it. And to achieve all of this while living with diabetes — that should hardly be possible. It’s incredible. I’m very proud of him.”

Becker also shared his thoughts on his LinkedIn profile. “For years, the question around Sascha was not whether he had a Grand Slam in him. Everyone in tennis knew that. The question was whether he could take the final step when it mattered most. Today, he did it. He carried the occasion. He trusted himself. He finished the job.”

American WTA ace Taylor Townsend, who recently won the women’s doubles title at the French open, also celebrated Zverev’s achievement. She shared a post of his winning moment on her IG stories.

Alongside the video, Townsend wrote, “So happy for you” while tagging Zverev. The same message also came from Holger Rune as well. The Dane is currently dealing with injury issues and working toward a return during the grass-court season, but he still took time to congratulate the German.

Rune posted, “So happy for you” while tagging the German. Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik, who defeated Joao Fonseca in the QF before losing to Zverev in the semis at the French Open, also joined the celebrations by writing, “So deserved” on social media.

Veteran coach Brad Gilbert was another notable name to react. He summed up the moment with a simple but powerful message, posting on X, “Zverev is a grand slam champion now”.

Tennis icon Rod Laver also praised both finalists after the match. “Roland Garros finishes with a great final between two players who gave everything out there,” the Aussie legend wrote on his X handle. “Well done Zverev, a deserving champion. Cobolli showed real fight throughout the match and will surely have his moment soon enough. Good luck to both on the grass!”

With his long-awaited Grand Slam now secured, Alexander Zverev no longer carries the burden of proving he can win on tennis’ biggest stage. Instead, Sascha now moves forward as a major champion, while the tennis world watches what could be the next chapter in the rise of the German powerhouse.