Alexander Zverev’s Reaction to Germany’s Loss at Davis Cup Turns Heads

Carlos Alcaraz made headlines a couple of days ago for skipping the Davis Cup for Spain. “I have an edema in the hamstring of my right leg, and the medical recommendation is not to compete,” he added. With his absence, Alexander Zverev became the only top-seeded player left to represent the team. Yet, as the highest-ranked player, he performed in the semifinals and won his singles match against Jaume Munar. However, the doubles match changed everything. The loss in doubles ultimately led to a disappointing end for Zverev and the German team at this year’s tennis World Cup.

Spain, the 6-time Davis Cup champions, moved into the last round after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Germany on Saturday. The deciding point of the tie came from the doubles match, where Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez defeated Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. With that win, Spain advanced to face hosts and defending champions Italy on Sunday. Team Italy had earned its place in the final after a strong victory over Belgium the previous day.

Right after the doubles match, cameras captured the emotions on the German side. Zverev, who had played earlier and helped Germany stay alive, was seen closing his eyes in disappointment. His singles win could not prevent his nation from losing the tie. The expression on his face showed just how close the team came to reaching the final for the 1st time in decades.

Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, praised his team, especially their doubles specialists. Granollers, a 39-year-old Roland Garros and US Open doubles champion, and his partner Martínez showed great teamwork and calmness under pressure. Their win was crucial, especially since Spain entered the competition without their top two singles players, top seed Carlitos and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

This Davis Cup clash was the 18th meeting between Spain and Germany, and it was extremely tight from start to finish. Germany fought hard, but the Spanish team always found answers at crucial moments, especially in the key rallies and tiebreaks.

For the second straight year, Germany exited in the SFs and must continue waiting for their 1st Davis Cup title in 32 years. Spain, on the other hand, stands just one win away from another world title.

It is also the first time since 2000 that Spain could win the Davis Cup without Rafael Nadal.

For Zverev, the night was not meant to end in celebration, despite his strong efforts. Still, he hinted after the match that he had been ready to fight again, reminding everyone that he was prepared to step onto the final stage “if only” his team made it.

Alexander Zverev shares fitness update after Davis Cup clash

Pablo Carreño Busta earned the first point for the Spanish team dramatically. The Olympic singles bronze medallist saved 5 set points in the 2nd set tiebreak. He came back from 1-6 down and eventually won the match.

Germany responded with Sascha, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, who faced Jaume Munar. The Spaniard pushed him in both sets, converting 2 out of 3 break-point chances, but the 3rd-ranked ATP ace took control in the tense tiebreaks and brought Germany level at 1-1.

With doubles deciding the tie, both teams trusted their regular pairings for the last match. Granollers and Martínez started strong with a double break and kept pressure on their opponents with aggressive net play. They won in 1 hour and 47 minutes, taking 73 percent of their 1st-serve points and winning 3 times as many return games.

But, before the doubles match began, attention shifted to Zverev when he revealed he was not fully fit. He said, “I’m not feeling my best, so, was lacking energy a little bit yesterday and overnight, but happy to get the point for our team, and now we’re going into the doubles just like last time.” His tone showed that, despite winning his match against the Spaniard, he was struggling physically.

Zverev later spoke about the difficult playing conditions at he indoor event and how tough the match against Munar had been. He explained, “Especially, the balls here, they’re very, very slow, so it’s tough to hit a winner, to win the point. But at the end of the day, he’s a tough competitor, he had a great year, and I’m happy with the win.” His words highlighted both respect for his opponent and relief at securing the point.

Yet, even with his 11th Davis Cup singles victory, Sascha could not help Germany reach the final. The loss meant the journey ended earlier than he hoped, and his effort was not enough to change the outcome of the tie.

Now, the German will return home and shift his focus to preparing for the 2026 season. After a year filled with highs and lows, the question remains whether he can reset, rebuild, and finally fight for a Grand Slam title in 2026.