Alexander Zverev’s Wimbledon Final Against Jannik Sinner Becomes Free for Germans for One Major Rule

By reaching the Wimbledon final, Alexander Zverev became the first German ace since Boris Becker to achieve the milestone. Reaching the championship match also marked another major milestone for Zverev, who advanced to his second Grand Slam final of the season after lifting the Roland Garros title just last month. Now chasing history, the 29-year-old heads into the showdown with momentum, while fans back home have another reason to celebrate.

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Tennis fans in Germany will be able to watch the SW19 men’s final on Sunday without paying, as Amazon Prime Video has decided to make the broadcast featuring Alexander Zverev available free of charge.

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Interestingly, the news was first revealed by German sports commentator and reporter Jonas Friedrich during the post-match coverage of the first semifinal. “The final will of course be on Prime. If there are people who don’t have a Prime account: Everyone can watch the match on Sunday,” he added.

The streaming service confirmed the decision on their official Instagram handle. German tennis fans do not need a paid Prime membership, as simply logging in with an Amazon account is enough.

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For the German, the final represents another huge opportunity in his career. The second seed is aiming to end his nine-match losing streak against the Italian on the biggest stage. In addition to this, the 2026 Roland Garros champion is also chasing another milestone at Wimbledon, aiming to complete the coveted Channel Slam.

And even before the championship match began, excitement has already spread across Germany.

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Patrick Mouratoglou suggests Alexander Zverev will play without any pressure at SW19 final

Alexander Zverev had never gone beyond the fourth round at SW19 until this year. It was a surprising record, considering his powerful first serve has always been well-suited to the fast and low-bouncing grass courts.

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This season, however, the current Roland Garros winner finally broke that barrier. His impressive run has now carried him all the way to the SW19 final.

And even before the championship match, Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, shared why he believes the mental battle could shape the final. “Jannik Sinner said yesterday in a press conference that he was so glad to be once again in a Grand Slam final,” Mouratoglou said in his recent IG post.

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“When it comes to the mental side, I think Jannik Sinner is under a lot of pressure. On the other hand, you have a player who has nothing to lose. He felt the pressure because he wanted to win his first Grand Slam so badly. Now he has it. So he’s going to play his chance without pressure, which is a huge advantage when it comes to a final of a Grand Slam,” he added.

And as the SW19 final now unfolds, the spotlight is firmly on both stars. Their battle for the title could become another defining moment today, while a victory would further strengthen Zverev’s place among the game’s elite.