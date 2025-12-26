Alexander Zverev Sets Unwanted Record While Grand Slam Title Remains Elusive

Alexander Zverev’s 2025 was a season of resilience and frustration. The German battled physical and mental hurdles, yet still finished world No. 3 and claimed a home title in Munich. However, inconsistency at the biggest stages lingered. And as he continues the search for a first major, even earning the label of the best player without a Slam, he now adds an unfortunate record to his long Grand Slam wait.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alexander Zverev continues to build an extraordinary career despite the absence of a Grand Slam title. The German could reach 400 weeks inside the ATP top 10 in 2026. He has already won 24 ATP Tour titles. Yet the biggest prize still eludes him.

Before the 2025 Australian Open, Zverev had already come close at the majors. He finished runner-up at the 2020 US Open. He repeated that feat at the 2024 French Open. Those results underlined his consistency at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, Zverev set an unwanted ATP Tour record. He became the player with the most weeks inside the top 10 without winning a Grand Slam title. That total now stands at 373 weeks. It highlights both his longevity and his frustration.

Second on that list is Tomas Berdych. The Czech spent 369 weeks inside the top 10. He reached a career-high ranking of world No. 4. Berdych also recorded seven consecutive year-end top-10 finishes during his peak years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third is David Ferrer. The Spaniard reached a career-high ranking of world No. 3. He finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2013 French Open. Ferrer spent an impressive 358 weeks inside the top 10.

Fourth on the list is Nikolay Davydenko. The Russian spent 268 weeks inside the top 10. He reached a career-high ranking of world No. 3 in 2006. He was one of the most consistent players of his era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fifth is Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Frenchman was a surprise finalist at the 2008 Australian Open. He later enjoyed a highly successful career. Tsonga spent 260 weeks inside the top 10.

And for Zverev, his 2025 Grand Slam season was difficult. He lost the Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. He then fell to Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals. Early exits followed at Wimbledon and the US Open. Still, his achievements place him among tennis’ most enduring elite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Zverev achieves a remarkable milestone during the 2025 ATP season

Zverev’s level fluctuated during the 2025 season. Still, he stayed inside the world’s top three from January to December. His consistency at the top stood out despite uneven performances. It underlined his status among the game’s elite.

Zverev’s only title of the year came at the Munich Open in April. He defeated Ben Shelton in the final. The win earned him his 24th career ATP trophy. It was also special as it came in front of his home fans.

He began the season ranked world number two. In April, Carlos Alcaraz moved ahead of him. Despite that change, Zverev, Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner all remained in the top three for the entire year. According to Luca Brancher on X, 2025 was the first time this has happened since 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic locked down the top three rankings. That era became known as the dominance of the ‘Big Three’. The comparison highlights how rare such stability is in men’s tennis.

Sinner held the world number one ranking for most of 2025. However, Alcaraz overtook him in September. He achieved this by defeating Sinner in the US Open final. The ranking battle remained intense until the end of the season.

Zverev finished the year ranked third with 5,160 ATP points. Novak Djokovic ended just behind him in fourth with 4,830 points. Despite his ranking, the Grand Slam question remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a few players have won their first major after turning 28, including Andrés Gimeno, Andrés Gómez, Petr Korda, Goran Ivanisevic, and Stan Wawrinka.

Zverev will begin his 2026 season at the United Cup in January. He is among several top names confirmed for the event. With the Australian Open approaching quickly, the challenge is clear. Can Alexander Zverev finally win his first Grand Slam title at the AO?