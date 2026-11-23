For Alexander Zverev, the year started with a five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open semifinal. The end was deja vu for the German, who had to lose to the Spaniard once again at the ATP Finals. While it was the Spaniard who battled cramps in Melbourne to win in the fifth set, Zverev, too, had to struggle with a slight injury at the Inalpi Arena, one which the World No.1 felt had an impact on the match, despite Alcaraz’s brilliant play.

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“I think two things happened today,” pointed out Zverev in his post-match press conference. “The first is that Carlos is one of the best returners in the world, and there’s no doubt about that. The second is that, unfortunately, I had a lot of pain in my ankle, and that really affected my serve. I had to change my movement, especially the step back I take with my right foot, and that made me lose rhythm, accuracy and power. It’s true, I served much worse today than in the other matches, but I’m still proud of how I played and how I fought. The serve is my main weapon, especially against the best players in the world, and today I practically had to do without it.”

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Zverev’s discomfort was noted by the on-air commentators, especially in the second set, when the German walked gingerly towards the bench during changeovers. As for his serve, the pace was there, but the accuracy was completely off. He could only win 54 percent of his first-serve points in the final, which is way below the mark set by him at the ATP Finals this year. In his four previous matches in Turin, the German had won more than eighty percent of his first-serve points, while not getting broken even once.

While the serve accuracy was off for Zverev, it would be amiss not to mention the tactical genius that Alcaraz showed during the return games. The Spaniard altered his return positions effectively, winning 49 percent of the return points against a big server like Zverev. Serving 2-4 in the first set, Zverev got to see the full repertoire of the Spaniard’s shots, as the seven-time Major champion was at his creative best, bringing out tweener and lobs which forced Zverev to make costly errors at the net, despite starting the point with well-placed first serves.

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The final point where it was obvious that the German’s serve failed him in the final was during the second-set tiebreak. Zverev had made an impressive comeback from 2-4 down in the set to take it to a tiebreak, and at 6-5 in the breaker had a set point on his own serve. He once again went for a powerful serve down the middle, but Alcaraz was able to put it back in play, and eventually won the point as Zverev missed a backhand.

Zverev is not wrong in pointing out his serve as his main weapon, which is even more so on a fast indoor hard court. Zverev’s serve had worked against Alcaraz on this very court back in 2023 and 2024, when Zverev won over 70% of first-serve points and was broken only once in those two matches, which he won.

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Citing an injury or illness after a loss is something Zverev has done before, often leading to criticism of the German. Back at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, the World No.1 had lost a five-set thriller match against Taylor Fritz, but later pointed out a knee injury he had sustained in his previous match, which had compromised his movement during the match. Even during the 2024 Australian Open semifinal against Daniil Medvedev, the German said he had been ill the day before, which meant he could not play at full throttle in the fifth set.

While the season ended with Zverev finishing as the World No.1, the German had to field constant questions from the press regarding his eligibility to be termed the top tennis player in the world, as the 29-year-old also picked up a few unwanted stats along the way.

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Alexander Zverev’s No.1 Ranking Has Come Under a Lot of Scrutiny

Winning two Grand Slams and finishing the year as the World No.1 would have been good enough stats for almost anyone, but the scrutiny on Zverev’s rise to the top has been never-ending. The two Majors were the only titles he won in 2026, making it the lowest title tally for a year-ending No.1 since 1973.

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Not to mention, Zverev finished the year with a 7-10 record against the Top 10 players, a record which he improved after winning four matches at the ATP Finals. His combined 0-7 record against the likes of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had drawn a lot of scrutiny, especially after both those players were out for long stretches of the season due to injury. Zverev’s draws at the French Open and the US Open title runs were also under heavy scrutiny as he faced only one Top-10 opponent in Ben Shelton during the US Open final.

Despite the media scrutiny, Zverev’s fellow ATP members have been appreciative of the German’s rise to the top of the rankings. Ben Shelton opined strongly in favor of Zverev being the World No. 1, with the German also getting due credit from Alcaraz during an on-court presentation after the final in Turin.