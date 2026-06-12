Alexander Zverev Singles Out Rafael Nadal’s “Very Long” Text As the Most Special Message After French Open Win

Alexander Zverev won his first Grand Slam on June 7, and one message mattered most. Following his five-set win over Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final, the messages flooded in, including from Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, German football giants, NBA legends, and more. However, when Zverev was asked what was most important, it was someone else who rose above the rest, the man who owns this tournament like no other, Rafael Nadal, who went far beyond the public post.

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After winning his first Grand Slam, Zverev told Eurosport Germany that it was the private messages that would stay with him more than the social media posts.

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“For me, private messages are much more important. All the great tennis players congratulated me: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic. Rafa wrote me a very long message, which I found incredibly kind,” he said.

Nadal’s private message was detailed and personal—far beyond a congratulatory Instagram story. It was the sort of recognition Zverev sought for years, and it’s something money and ranking points can’t buy.

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Nadal’s gesture carries weight because of their Roland Garros history. Their 2022 semi-final was heading into a second-set tie-break when Zverev twisted his ankle and crumpled to the clay in agony, eventually leaving on crutches.

Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 3, 2022 Germany’s Alexander Zverev retires from the match after sustaining an injury as Spain’s Rafael Nadal walks along REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

He missed the rest of that season as a result of the injury. Two years later, in 2024, it was Zverev who stood across the net from Nadal in the first round in what turned out to be the Spaniard’s last-ever match at Roland Garros and last Grand Slam match. Zverev won in straight sets. Both of those moments took place at the same court where Zverev won his title on Sunday.

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Nadal publicly praised Zverev’s “hard work and perseverance” during the fortnight, but the private text went deeper. Zverev revealed that Nadal had been texting him throughout the tournament, not just after the final.

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“It was even more special that Rafa was texting me throughout the French Open and was kind of really paying attention. That is even more special to me,” Zverev said.

The latest interview added another layer to that picture. Zverev noted that Nadal’s private message was long and considered, but did not share the contents, nor should he have. He singled it out among all the congratulations from the other top three players and the world sports giants, which says something about this particular relationship. Nadal set the blueprint for winning at Roland Garros. To hear him so intimately was certainly more than any public proclamation could have been.

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The barrage of messages from the outside tennis world was notable in itself. Zverev revealed that German soccer stars like Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels, and Joshua Kimmich all reached out to him. Even NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki texted him, who saw Sascha come through the ranks.

“Dirk Nowitzki was cheering me on and sent me messages during the match. That made me extremely happy,” the German added.

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It speaks to the broader national significance of his win. Despite Steffi Graf bringing all the laurels to the country during the 90s on the women’s front, Germany had not produced a male Grand Slam champion in 30 years. Boris Becker was the last one to do so, and Zverev was acutely aware of what his victory meant to the country. Zverev also became the first German man to win Roland Garros since Henner Henkel in 1937, ending an 89-year wait for a German men’s singles champion in Paris.

“Deserved to win a Grand Slam”: Nadal’s thoughts on Zverev’s road to Roland Garros glory.

After the match, the 14-time Roland Garros champion, who spoke separately from the rest, expressed what many tennis fans were thinking through Zverev’s career.

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Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – May 27, 2024 Spain’s Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Germany’s Alexander Zverev after losing their first round match REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We had faith in him. I think he’s a player who, given his technical level, deserved to win a Grand Slam. Years went by, and he still hadn’t achieved it. It’s a positive thing for tennis that someone like him, who has been chasing that dream for so many years, has been able to conquer a Grand Slam,” the Spaniard said.

It was a hard-fought victory. Zverev, who turned pro 13 years ago, had already suffered three Grand Slam defeats before Sunday’s win, including a two-sets-to-love defeat to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open, and a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Roland Garros final after going up two sets. The 2025 Australian Open final was another near-miss. But every loss was a chapter in a story that seemed to be destined for tragedy, the talented German who could never go over the line. He had won 554 matches in his career before taking on the court at Roland Garros this fortnight, and yet the major had eluded him.

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The long private message Nadal sent to Zverev was never going to be made public. But the fact that Zverev chose to mention it, and to call it the most meaningful piece of correspondence he received, tells you everything about whose opinion matters most when you finally win on the clay of Paris.