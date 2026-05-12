Alexander Zverev Slams Italian Open Conditions After Shock Exit: “Worst Court I’ve Ever Played On”

Alexander Zverev is out of the Italian Open with one of the more dramatic falls of the clay season. The world No. 3 suffered a 1-6, 7-6(10), 6-0 defeat in the round of 16 to home favourite Luciano Darderi, squandering four match points in the second set tiebreak before being bagelled in the decider. Darderi saved match points on 5/6, 7/8, 8/9, and 9/10 in the tiebreak before leveling on his second set point, but then cruised through the third to secure one of the comebacks of the season.

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In his post-match press conference, Zverev pointed squarely at the court conditions. “To be honest, the court, I think this is the worst court I’ve ever played on. Juniors, professional, futures, practice, I never played on a court where the court quality is that bad,” he said. He was specific about how the surface affected the critical moments. “I have match point and the ball jumps over my head. I have break point, the ball rolls.” The wind made it harder, but Zverev was in no doubt that the court was the problem. He also acknowledged fatigue as a factor, having been ill after Madrid, but did not use it as his primary excuse. “I should have won the match in two sets. That’s just the story from there,” the German said.

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Imago April 27, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Terence Atmane of France during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 27, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 8 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAa181 20260427_zaa_a181_851 Copyright: xDennisxAgyemanx

The loss is more bitter when you think about the circumstances. Zverev entered the match intending to reach the quarterfinals of all five Masters 1000 events he has played till now in 2026, a feat achieved only by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Fernando Verdasco, and Tomas Berdych in the past 35 years. Jannik Sinner is still on track for it, but Zverev is not. He has had his fair share of success in Rome, having won the tournament in 2017 and 2024, to lose in the fourth round on a court he deemed unplayable is a very bitter pill to swallow.

With Roland Garros two weeks away, Zverev is choosing to look ahead rather than dwell. “Maybe this is a bit of a blessing in a bad moment for me. I can rest and recharge and be 100% ready for the French Open,” he said.

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A question that has haunted him for quite some time now was once again asked by a reporter, whether he believes he can beat Sinner in Paris: “I do have to believe that I’m capable of beating him. Otherwise we can just give him the trophy without playing the tournament.”

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The German has now lost nine straight matches against the world No. 1, four of which came this year in consecutive tournaments. The most important point in this stat is that all those defeats came at the most critical juncture, whether in the semifinals or the finals of the event.

Darderi, who is ranked No. 20 in the world, has advanced to his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal, where he will face the Spaniard sensation Rafa Jodar, setting up an exciting quarter-final clash in Rome.

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This is a developing story…