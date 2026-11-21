“I feel like I’m the only one in tennis history who has to explain why it’s okay for me to be number one.” That is what Alexander Zverev said during an interview after the German had lost his first match as the World No.1 against Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Masters. Given the number of times the two-time Major champion has had to defend his ranking in public domain, he wouldn’t have been too pleased with a slight blunder made on court after the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Flavio Cobolli.

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“Ladies and gentlemen: obviously, the world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz,” is what the interviewer said as he finished the interview with the Spaniard after his win in the round-robin match. The apparent snub towards Zverev in this case is in line with the overall fan sentiment,who have frequently pointed out the caveats within the German’s ascent to No.1 this year.

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There is no doubt that Zverev has put together one of the finest seasons of his career, which has been headlined by his two Major wins at the French Open and the US Open. The German has won over sixty matches this year and has an overall 25-2 win-loss record at the Grand Slams. However, the 29-year-old had a massive advantage, given Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were out of the season for large periods of the season, and the German did not have to face either of those two players during his two Major-winning runs.

Moreover, Zverev’s record against the Top-10 players has drawn added scrutiny towards the World No.1, given that he had a 3-9 record against the elite opposition, even in a year where he rose to the top of men’s tennis. He did defend his position, as most of those losses were at the hands of Sinner and Alcaraz, even going as far as calling the Italian a ‘robot’ in one of his press conferences in Turin.

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On the other hand, even though he has played only a limited number of matches this season, Alcaraz has lost only five matches, has won five titles, and is currently on a 13-match winning streak, having won titles in Vienna and Paris. The Spaniard may be No. 3 in the rankings, but on the court he is playing like the No. 1 player in the world, with a 7-2 record against the Top-10 this year.

The interviewer’s blunder in Turin is not the first in tennis, as people often mess up players’ names. Only a few months ago, the new Australian Open CEO, Andrew Abdo, misnamed Jannik Sinner and Elena Rybakina at the tournament’s official launch event. Not to mention the likes of John McEnroe, whose habit of making mincemeat out of player names often sees the veteran American get the brunt of online backlash.

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As for Zverev, the German will have an opportunity to set the record straight somewhat, as he might face Alcaraz in one of the marquee matches of the year.

Alexander Zverev Will Get an Opportunity to Improve His Record at the ATP Finals

Beating the likes of Rafael Jodar, Ben Shelton, and Arthur Fils in straight sets, Zverev has already improved on his season’s Top-10 record somewhat. The German will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, another Top-10 opponent who has a 14-8 head-to-head record against Zverev.

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Should Zverev overcome the Medvedev challenge, the German will finally get to come face-to-face with Alcaraz, who beat Shelton to reach the semifinal. The head-to-head is in favor of the Spaniard, who beat Zverev at the Australian Open semifinal this year. However, the World No. 1 is a former ATP Finals champion and has beaten Alcaraz in Turin on two previous occasions, in 2023 and 2024.

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Should Zverev clinch the title in Turin, it will be a fitting end for the German in a season where he has been at the top for most of the year. Not to mention, he will also have another opportunity to one-up Alcaraz at the Davis Cup, being the premier member of the German team.