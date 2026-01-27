Alexander Zverev Speaks on Living With Diabetes and His Fight to Protect Young Lives at the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev booked a third straight Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, outlasting Learner Tien 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-6(3) under a closed Rod Laver Arena roof amid extreme heat. But beyond the tennis, the German shifted the spotlight after the win, revealing his ambition to launch the Alexander Zverev Foundation, adding deeper purpose to his tennis career.

Speaking on court after his win, Alexander Zverev was asked by former American pro Christopher Eubanks about his foundation. The third seed responded by sharing his personal journey.

“I’ve been a diabetic since I was four years old. I started my foundation, not only for athletes with diabetes but for kids with diabetes in general,” Zverev said. His words immediately shifted the mood from tennis to something far more personal.

He then spoke about global inequality in healthcare. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where not every single country is as fortunate as Australia, the United States, or Germany, where you know everybody who is a diabetic has all the medicine, who has all the sensors, who has all the technology.”

Imago Australian Open – Melbourne Alexander Zverev GER during his quarter final round match at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 27, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Zverev explained why the focus is mainly on children. “We started the foundation to help kids, and I say kids because most of the time, you know, in not-so-well-developed countries, if somebody gets the sickness of diabetes, they don’t survive past a certain age.”

Then he outlined the foundation’s broader mission. “And we want to give the opportunity to provide medicine, provide hospitals, provide a life, a normal life with diabetes all over the world. And it’s something that is very close to my heart,” he added.

Zverev also shared his dream for the future. “And if ever there will be a diabetic grand slam champion, even if it’s not me, I’ll be the happiest person in the world, and if you know I made a difference for a parent or a kid, I’m the happiest person in the world. So that’s the reason why I started it.”

The foundation officially launched in 2022. Zverev partnered with his brother, Mischa, and his parents, Irina and Alexander Zverev Sr. Together, they created the Alexander Zverev Foundation to support people living with diabetes.

The organization focuses especially on children. It provides access to insulin and medical care in developing countries. It also runs tennis and ski camps to encourage healthy and active lifestyles.

Zverev himself lives with Type 1 diabetes. He takes insulin regularly, a fact he only revealed publicly a few years ago. Managing the condition is part of his daily life on tour.

However, in 2023, controversy erupted at the French Open. Zverev was stopped from taking insulin injections on court. He later spoke out about the incident. “They said it looks weird when I do this on court. But this is not a clever take because if I don’t do it, my life will be in danger.”

The foundation has since made a strong impact. It provides life-saving insulin worldwide. With partner donations, it has raised nearly $11 million to support children with Type 1 diabetes.

Even before today, Zverev summed up his motivation clearly. “As a type 1 diabetic myself, I want to encourage children with diabetes to never give up on their dreams, no matter what others might say to you…I used to hide to take injections. I keep a meter in my kit bag, which the ATP allows.”

And Zverev does more than simply promote the foundation, as he regularly visits it during the off-season to stay personally involved in its work.

Alexander Zverev meets fellow diabetic player during exhibition match

Last year, Alexander Zverev took part in charity work shortly before heading to the Davis Cup Final 8. At the time, the world No. 3 played an exhibition match against diabetic player Patrick Zahraj.

In the third week of December, Zverev’s foundation hosted a special gala night. The event focused on raising awareness and support for people living with diabetes.

As part of the program, the three-time Grand Slam finalist faced Zahraj in an exhibition match. Zahraj is one of the standout players supported by the Alexander Zverev Foundation.

For Zahraj, the match was more than just tennis. It was a rare chance to share the court with one of the sport’s biggest stars while representing diabetic athletes.

After the match, Zahraj spoke about the daily challenges diabetic players face. “It’s a smaller match that we’re playing on the side as type 1 diabetics. We’re not just busy playing tennis, but also trying to keep our blood sugar in check as best as possible,” he said.

Zverev fully agreed with that view and shared his own routine. “The first thing I check in the morning is my blood sugar level. The last thing I do at night is take my long-acting insulin injections. You can lead a normal life with diabetes and shouldn’t hide this disease,” he said.

The German star has always been open about his condition. He continues to use his platform to spread awareness and inspire young athletes.

Now into the Australian Open semifinals, Zverev is waiting to face either Carlos Alcaraz or Alex De Minaur. Many are wondering if this run could take him back to the final once again.