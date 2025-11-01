Alexander Zverev Speaks Out After Finally Breaking Daniil Medvedev Curse: “Don’t Like Playing Him”

“I’m playing awful tennis in every aspect,” Alexander Zverev admitted last month after his Shanghai Masters exit in the R32, a raw confession from a man who’s battled inconsistency all season. Despite reaching the Australian Open and Boss Open finals and clinching just one title at the BMW Open, the German’s campaign had felt hollow. Yet, as the tour winds down, Zverev rose from the rubble to conquer one of his greatest nemeses, Daniil Medvedev, against whom he trailed 8-14 in H2H. And when victory finally came, Zverev revealed his true emotions, peeling back the mask to lay bare the brutal truth of facing his long-time rival.

Alexander Zverev produced one of his most memorable performances of the season on Friday night, saving two match points to topple long-time rival Daniil Medvedev and keep his title defense alive at the Rolex Paris Masters.

In a gripping three-set thriller, Zverev clawed back from the brink to win 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), sealing his spot in the semi-finals and setting up a blockbuster rematch against second seed Jannik Sinner, a reprise of their Vienna final just a week ago, which the Italian had claimed. For Medvedev, the defeat marked the end of his Nitto ATP Finals qualification hopes, closing a chapter he had fought hard to extend.

As the dust settled and Zverev stood under the bright lights during his on-court interview, his honesty disarmed the crowd. “Daniil is kind of my kryptonite. I don’t like playing him. He’s somebody who has had my number for the last couple of years. I’m very pleased with the win for sure,” he said, his relief and satisfaction radiating through every word.

The numbers told their own story. Before this night, Zverev’s last triumph over Medvedev dated back to the 2023 Cincinnati Open, where he stunned the then third seed 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in swirling winds to reach the quarter-finals. Since then, the two had met five more times, and on each occasion, the Russian had walked away victorious, most recently at the China Open, where he dispatched Zverev in straight sets. Paris, though, rewrote the script.

The win carried an extra edge, not just because it ended a five-match losing streak, but because of how Zverev earned it. The German fought through fatigue, pressure, and the ghosts of past defeats, finding his range when it mattered most. Every serve, every forehand, felt like a declaration of defiance.

Looking ahead, Zverev’s focus has already shifted to his next challenge, another dance with destiny against Jannik Sinner. “Against Jannik, we had a fantastic match last Sunday. I’m happy to be on court with him again. Hopefully, we will share another great match,” he said, his tone equal parts respect and anticipation. The two stand locked at 4-4 in their H2H, each encounter a battle of wills and rhythm.

After a disastrous Asian swing that had cast doubts on his form, Zverev’s resurgence in Paris feels timely and fierce. His game has sharpened, his confidence restored. And now, with momentum on his side, the German looks ready to rewrite his season’s story, one powerful strike at a time.

Alexander Zverev reflects on his on-court bravery against Daniil Medvedev

From the very first point, Daniil Medvedev set the tone with his trademark deep return stance, forcing Alexander Zverev to improvise and dig deep into his playbook. The German countered with daring serve-and-volleys and sudden drop shots, trying to disrupt the Russian’s rhythm. But midway through the first set, disaster nearly struck. Zverev slipped in the eighth game, clutching his left hamstring as tension rippled through the arena.

Shaking off the scare, Zverev changed gears. He leaned on raw power, blasting through Medvedev’s defenses and turning baseline exchanges into battlegrounds of endurance and will. Every rally grew heavier, every point more electric. When he faced two match points at 4-5 in the deciding set, Zverev stood tall, smothering nerves and hammering home an overhead that steadied the ship.

Then came the point of the night, a 27-shot rally at Deuce that ended with a net cord winner, sealing his defiance in the face of defeat. The crowd roared as Zverev stared skyward, refusing to bow.

In the final tie-break, he missed a sitter at 5/3 but never lost grip on belief. With a mix of precision and power, Zverev finally sealed the deal after two hours and thirty minutes, collapsing to the court in sheer relief and triumph.

“The thing I’m most pleased with is the match points saved, the way I continued being brave and in the important moments, winning the match myself,” Zverev said, his voice carrying both exhaustion and pride.

Statistically, Zverev committed nine backhand unforced errors to Medvedev’s 23, while Medvedev dominated the forehand battle with 19 winners to 12 errors.

Yet it was Zverev’s courage that defined the night. Now, with Jannik Sinner looming on the horizon, the question burns: can the Germans’ fire still rise high enough to storm into yet another final this season?