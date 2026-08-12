Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz Respond to Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz Absence With Cincinnati Wide Open

The 2026 Cincinnati Masters faces a distinct shift in parity as tournament favorites Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have both withdrawn due to lingering injuries. Their absence creates a rare power vacuum at the top of the draw, marking the second consecutive Masters 1000 event without the sport’s two primary leaders. With the field now flattened, the spotlight shifts to veterans and rising contenders who must navigate an unpredictable path to the trophy. Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev are two of the primary players tasked with filling the void, though both are approaching the tournament with measured caution.

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Fritz arrives in Ohio following a title win in Washington and a swift exit in Montreal at the hands of Thiago Agustin Tirante. When asked if the absence of the world’s top two players changes his mindset, Fritz suggested that the true impact of their withdrawal remains distant.

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“Maybe once you get to the later stages of a tournament,” Fritz said. “But that’s not something I’m going to think about until you’re in the quarterfinals. Because that’s where you’re going to actually see, as a higher seed, you’re not going to see the difference of them not being there until you’re in the quarterfinals or the semifinals. So up until then, it’s just another tournament. So obviously there’s opportunity. There’s opportunity, but it’s opportunity at the end of the tournament.”

Zverev holds a different perspective, acknowledging that Sinner’s dominance has made his absence a defining feature of the draw. The German has faced the Italian five times in 2026 alone, suffering defeats in every encounter, including the semifinals at the Sunshine Double, Monte-Carlo, and the final in Madrid.

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“I think it does change things a little bit, especially with Jannik not being here,” Zverev said. “He’s basically won every Masters that he’s played this year. For me, it doesn’t change much. I still want to compete against the best and hopefully just show up with my tennis. Play better than I did in Canada.”

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He was quick to add that his own approach remains unaffected regardless of who is or isn’t in the draw.

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“For me, it doesn’t change much. I still want to compete against the best. I still want to play against the best and hopefully just show up with my tennis. Play better than I did in Canada. We’ll see how far I can go in that tournament.”

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Fritz’s words, “later stages” of a tournament, resonate perfectly with Sascha’s irony throughout the whole season. The two have already faced each other five times this year alone, and the Italian has won every single one. All five matches came at the later stages of the tournament, starting with the Sunshine Double semifinals, where Sinner edged past the German in straight sets on both occasions. Then, coming to the clay stretch, where they first faced off at the Monte-Carlo semifinals, where again the world No. 1 won the match in straight sets, and a similar pattern followed in the finals of Madrid. The only time Zverev gave himself a chance was at the Wimbledon final, where he took the opening set, but soon the defending champion turned things around and secured the match in four sets.

Sinner has won the last 10 meetings between them, leading the head-to-head score with 11-4. It’s understandable when Zverev feels Sinner’s absence as a significant one, as he has been the one player he has not been able to go past.

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As these contenders prepare for the opening rounds, the real test will be managing a bracket that has suddenly lost its predictable anchors.

A wide-open draw

Zverev opens his campaign with a bye and will wait in the second round, while his opponent will be decided between the winner of Cameron Norrie and Dino Prizmic. He sits in the quarter that also features French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli, rising Spanish sensation Rafael Jodar and another cluster of dangerous opponents like Tommy Paul, Alejandro Tabilo and Hubert Hurkacz.

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Novak Djokovic, a three-time champion at the event, sits in Zverev’s half alongside Alex de Minaur, Jiri Lehecka and Jack Draper, while Fritz’s side of the draw includes Daniil Medvedev and Montreal semifinalist Brandon Nakashima.

With Sinner managing a knee issue and Alcaraz still working on his wrist, the draw genuinely appears to be unpredictable. Both Fritz and Zverev want the tournament to unfold on its own rather than getting ahead of themselves and trying to take advantage of the absences for an easy title. As they both noted, the tournament’s true quality will only be revealed as the draw progresses over the weekend.

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The true quality of the field will be revealed as the draw progresses over the weekend. Zverev begins his pursuit of a second Cincinnati crown on August 14, when he takes the court for his second-round match.