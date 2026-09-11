Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov Net Worth in 2026: Who Is Richer? Career Earnings, Prize Money & Endorsements

Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov have taken remarkably similar paths through the tennis world. Both emerged as major forces around the same time, both have lifted Masters 1000 trophies, and both have added Olympic medals to their résumés. Yet despite sharing many career milestones, their journeys on and off the court have taken very different turns.

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That makes their finances an interesting comparison. Zverev and Khachanov have each earned millions through prize money, while sponsorships and other off-court ventures have added another significant layer to their wealth. So, as their careers stand in 2026, how far apart are the two really? Here’s a closer look at Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov’s net worth, career prize money, and endorsement earnings.

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What is Alexander Zverev’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alexander Zverev has a net worth of approximately $40 million as of 2026. Most of his personal wealth comes from his prize money earnings on the tennis court and his long-running commercial deals.

Zverev’s fortune reached new heights after he captured his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open. Before that victory, he had already won two ATP Finals trophies, Olympic gold in Tokyo, and seven Masters 1000 tournaments. Those big wins, along with steady appearances in the late rounds of major tournaments, allowed him to build a massive financial cushion. He lives in Monte Carlo, Monaco, which also helps him protect his earnings with favorable tax laws.

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Imago Jun 7, 2026; Paris, France; Alexander Zverev of Germany kisses the trophy after winning the mens singles final against Flavio Cobolli of Italy on day 15 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

What is Karen Khachanov’s Net Worth in 2026?

Karen Khachanov has an estimated net worth of roughly $20 million in 2026. His bank account has grown steadily throughout his professional career thanks to solid tournament results and high-end sponsorship deals.

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Khachanov first put his name in the record books in 2018 when he upset Novak Djokovic to win the Paris Masters. Since then, he has captured seven ATP singles titles, won an Olympic silver medal, and reached the semifinals at both the US Open and the Australian Open.

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While his total wealth is lower than Zverev’s, Khachanov has managed his money wisely, saving the bulk of his tour earnings while keeping his lifestyle fairly low-key with his family.

Imago Karen Khachanov

How much have Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov earned from tennis?

When it comes to career prize money, Alexander Zverev has built a sizeable lead over Karen Khachanov. Zverev’s deeper runs at the Grand Slams and success at some of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour have helped him accumulate considerably more on-court earnings over the years.

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According to the ATP Tour, Zverev has earned $65,557,475 in career prize money, putting him among the highest-earning players in men’s tennis. His earnings have also accelerated in recent seasons, with more than $12.7 million in 2024 and nearly $7.5 million in 2025. His 2026 campaign, including his run at Roland Garros, has added another significant amount to that total.

Khachanov, meanwhile, has accumulated $23,455,959 in career prize money across singles and doubles as per the ATP Tour. His biggest tournament payday came at the 2018 Paris Masters, where he collected roughly $1.1 million after winning the title. He continued to add to his earnings in 2025, with his run to the Canadian Open final helping push his season total beyond $2.5 million. His 2026 results have added another $1.4 million to his career earnings.

The gap between the two is substantial, with Zverev having earned more than twice as much prize money as Khachanov over the course of their careers.

Earnings Category Alexander Zverev Karen Khachanov Career Prize Money ~$65,557,475 $23,455,959 2026 Prize Money $2,306,901+ $1,407,005 2025 Prize Money $7,468,232 ~$2,600,000

How much do Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov make from endorsements?

Alexander Zverev makes an estimated $5 million to $8 million per year away from the tennis court. He has been a primary ambassador for Adidas for many years, wearing their clothing and shoes in every tournament. He also has a long-term racquet partnership with Head. Outside of sports gear, Zverev works with luxury watchmaker Rolex, car maker Peugeot, video game company Electronic Arts, and crypto investment firm Bitpanda, which places its logo on his match shirts.

Karen Khachanov brings in an estimated $1.5 million to $3 million each year from his commercial partners. In 2026, he expanded his relationship with Wilson to cover both his racquets and his on-court clothing, moving away from his former deal with Nike. In 2025, Khachanov became a global ambassador for the luxury Swiss watchmaker CVSTOS. Over his career, he has also worked with Giorgio Armani, Lavazza coffee, and Cadillac, giving him a solid group of luxury sponsors.

Who is richer: Alexander Zverev or Karen Khachanov?

The verdict is clear: Alexander Zverev comes out on top. While Karen Khachanov has carved out an impressive career and built considerable wealth of his own, Zverev’s bigger tournament wins, deeper Grand Slam runs, and stronger commercial profile have given him a clear financial advantage.

With an estimated $40 million net worth, Zverev is comfortably ahead of Khachanov’s estimated $20 million fortune. On the court and in the bank, this one goes to Zverev.

Ultimately, both players have turned years of success on the ATP Tour into impressive fortunes, but Zverev has taken his career to another financial level. Khachanov’s journey is nothing to overlook, yet when the titles, prize money and commercial opportunities are all put together, Zverev is the clear winner in this wealth battle.