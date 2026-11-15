Alexander Zverev Wins ATP Finals Opening Match Against Rafael Jodar, Praises Rival, & Flaunts Customized World No. 1 Kit

Alexander Zverev had plenty to celebrate as he arrived in Turin for the ATP Finals. The German entered the season-ending tournament with a new achievement attached to his name, and he made sure his first appearance reflected it. But before the celebrations could take over, he had a young opponent to deal with. Rafael Jodar was making his debut at the event after a remarkable rise through the rankings, and Zverev gave him a demanding introduction to the level required to compete with the world’s best.

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Zverev starts ATP Finals campaign with a straight-sets win over Jodar

Zverev opened his campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jodar on November 15. The result gave the German a 1-0 start in the John McEnroe Group and put him on course in his bid for a third ATP Finals title. It was also his second match since becoming the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, according to the ATP’s match report.

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The opening set offered an early glimpse of the challenge facing Jodar. The 20-year-old showed no nerves at the start and produced some impressive groundstrokes, including a forehand winner and a backhand down the line. However, Zverev’s serve made it difficult for him to build any sustained pressure.

The German landed 88% of his first serves in the opening set and did not hit a double fault. He also won 83% of points behind his first serve and 67% behind his second. Jodar managed to create two break-point opportunities when Zverev served for the set at 5-4, but the world No. 1 answered with two aces and two unreturned serves to close it out.

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Zverev had already secured the decisive break at 3-3. He moved Jodar from corner to corner before finding a backhand winner down the line. The second set followed a similar pattern. Zverev broke in the third game and maintained control of his service games, although Jodar continued to fight. The Spaniard saved several break points in a demanding game at 3-4, including one with a powerful forehand winner, but could not find a way back into the match.

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A sharp volley at the net helped Zverev earn match point before an unreturnable serve sealed the 6-4, 6-4 win. He was pleased with the start but admitted there was room for improvement.

“To start with a 6-4, 6-4 win is great, but I think I have things to improve, it was not a perfect match,” Zverev said after the match, as reported by The Guardian.

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Zverev flaunts his new World No. 1 status with a customized kit

Zverev’s entrance in Turin attracted attention even before the first ball was struck. The German arrived carrying a golden racket bag and wearing a customized black-and-white jacket with a large number “1” on the back. His initials, “AZ”, also appeared on the chest.

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The gold theme extended to the Adidas branding on his black T-shirt and bandana. The outfit was a clear nod to his rise to the top of the ATP rankings. Zverev secured the No. 1 position around two weeks before the ATP Finals, at the start of the Paris Masters, and became the year-end No. 1 for the first time in his career.

Tennis has seen similar celebrations through fashion. Roger Federer famously walked onto Centre Court at Wimbledon in 2007 wearing a white blazer with gold trim as he chased his fifth consecutive title.

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Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, received a special Nike tribute after winning the 2022 US Open and becoming the youngest men’s World No. 1. The campaign replaced the letter “i” in Nike’s famous “Just Do It” slogan with the number 1, creating the tagline “Just Do 1t” to celebrate his achievement. Zverev’s customized jacket and golden bag offered his own take on marking a career-defining moment.

Zverev praises Jodar after their ATP Finals meeting

Despite being ruthless in the match, Zverev was generous in his assessment of Jodar before the match. The Spaniard’s rapid progress has been one of the notable stories of the 2026 season. He climbed from outside the Top 100 to the Top 10 and qualified for the ATP Finals at just 20 years old.

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Jodar’s rise was particularly remarkable because he reached the Top 10 only 287 days after making his ATP Tour-level debut. That broke the previous record held by Gustavo Kuerten. He also won his first tour-level title in Marrakech and reached the final in Shanghai during his breakthrough season.

Zverev acknowledged the scale of that progress before their match. “If you would have asked him at the beginning of the year, ‘Would you have signed to be Top 50 or Top 30?’ he would have probably said yes. Now being Top 10, playing in Turin, incredible rise,” he said.

The German also praised the range of Jodar’s game. Tennis TV described the young Spaniard as “a very complete player” and noted that there was little he could not do well.

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This was not the first time Zverev had spoken highly of his younger rival. After beating Jodar in the Roland Garros quarterfinals in June, he had praised the group of young players emerging on the Tour and said they had plenty of potential. He also acknowledged that Jodar had found his rhythm faster than he had during the early stages of that match.

Their meeting in Turin ended with another Zverev victory, but Jodar’s debut still capped a remarkable season. The Spaniard now has the experience of facing the world No. 1 at the ATP Finals, and the German has begun his campaign with the kind of efficient performance required to chase another title.