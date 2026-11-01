Alexander Zverev’s “Brutal” Stat Draws Scrutiny as Fans Question His No. 1 Status After Vienna Loss

While he may have become the World No. 1, Alexander Zverev fell to the first top-10 player he faced at the Vienna Open. After defeating the unseeded Martin Landaluce, Tallon Griekspoor, and Arthur Fery, the German came up against World No. 10 Alex de Minaur in the semifinals. A disappointing 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 defeat saw his win-loss record against top-10 players crumble to 3-9 in 2026. It wasn’t a surprise that Zverev was trolled by fans after this stat was highlighted.

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Zverev’s three wins came against Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and de Minaur. He defeated Fritz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon before getting the better of Shelton in the US Open final. The win over de Minaur came in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters. When it comes to the defeats, Jannik Sinner is unsurprisingly the biggest contributor.

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The Italian defeated Zverev five times this year, including the final of the Madrid Open and Wimbledon. He has won 10 consecutive matches and holds an 11-4 lead in the H2H record. Additionally, his last defeat in the matchup came in 2023. De Minaur is the second-biggest contributor to Zverev’s defeats, as he has now racked up two wins over the German this season. The remaining two losses were handed to him by Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Coming back, Zverev has now fallen two consecutive times in the semifinals of ATP events. He recently suffered a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to eventual champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters.

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His next tournament will be the Paris Masters, which will be his final preparation before the ATP Finals. Interestingly, Zverev will be playing both the singles and doubles draws in Paris. While his singles opponent is yet to be decided, he and Marcelo Melo will be taking on Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner in doubles.

Imago ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 National Bank Open Montreal 2026 – Round of 64 – Day 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the Mens singles round of 64 match against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands on day 5 of the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium. on August 5, 2026, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Horacio Zamora / Eyepix Group Copyright: xHoracioxZamorax/xEyepixxGroupx HZ_05082026_194041

While the defeat to de Minaur was a disappointing one for Zverev, the victory couldn’t have been more important for the Australian. It keeps him in contention to reach the ATP Finals, and he currently stands ninth with 3,210 points. He has already had quite an impressive campaign in Vienna, having defeated Matteo Berrettini and Learner Tien in the previous two rounds. Not to mention that he recently reached the final of the China Open as well, where he retired while trailing 7-6, 0-1 against Novak Djokovic due to a groin and adductor injury.

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De Minaur will be up against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The Spaniard has also had a brilliant campaign in the tournament so far, defeating players like Karen Khachanov, Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev on his way to the final. Though de Minaur is in great form, Alcaraz will be the favorite to lift the title in Vienna. This is because of the commanding 6-0 advantage he holds in the H2H record.

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While the final is yet to be played, de Minaur has already garnered a lot of praise for his performance at the Vienna Open. The same can’t be said about Zverev, who came under scrutiny after his elimination from the Vienna Open. Some fans even raised questions over his status as the World No. 1 due to the result.

Fans criticize Alexander Zverev over disastrous record against top-10 players in 2026

Prominent tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg feels that the stat highlights how disappointing men’s tennis has been in 2026. “There are many reasons why this is the worst men’s tennis season in memory, and this is sure one of them,” he wrote on X.

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A fan expressed shock over Zverev’s horrendous H2H record against Sinner in recent years. “Can’t believe a World #1 can have such a record vs an opponent!” the user wrote on X.

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Another fan claimed that Zverev was simply lucky to triumph at the French Open and US Open as he didn’t have many tough opponents to face in both tournaments. “He is indeed a luckiest grandslams champion and world nr.1 tennis player ever existed. Zverev won both grandslams almost without facing any top 10 players. Crazy luck.”

There was a fan who felt that a new rule should be introduced regarding the rankings after seeing Zverev’s poor record against top-10 opponents. “There should be something that you cant be no1 if you dont have atleast 50% winrate against top 10 during the season. This is ridiculous.”

Finally, a fan also claimed that Zverev wouldn’t have become the World No. 1 if players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic were fit throughout the season. “Because he’s not touching the #1 if sincaraz were healthy and Djokovic wasn’t pushing 100.”

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Having reached the semifinals of the Paris Masters last year, Zverev will be aiming to at least make a deep run in the tournament. He will lose precious points in the rankings if he gets eliminated in the early rounds.