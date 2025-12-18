Alexandra Eala Ends Nation’s 26-Year Drought With Historic Gold

With the WTA season ending at the Finals in Riyadh, most players shifted straight into holiday mode. National duty in the off-season seldom attracts volunteers. However, Alexandra Eala broke that pattern now, winning a gold medal and securing her country’s first women’s singles tennis title in 26 years.

Alex Eala closed her year by proudly wearing the Philippine jersey and delivering a historic milestone for her country. Eala overpowered home favorite and World No. 240 Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 6-1, 6-2, in the 33rd SEA Games final at the National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Filipino supporters were in the stands on Thursday, cheering as she controlled the match.

Eala joined an exclusive company with this singles gold. She became only the third Filipino woman to win the SEA Games women’s singles tennis. She now stands alongside Pia Tamayo, who won in the 1981 Manila Games, and Maricris Fernandez, who won in the 1999 Brunei edition.

The previous tennis singles gold for the Philippines came in the men’s division when Cecil Mamiit secured the last of his “three-peat” in 2009.

This year has also been defined by professional success. Eala won her first Women’s Tennis Association crown at the Guadalajara 125 Open in September. She climbed to a new career-high ranking of world No. 50 last month. She delivered one gold medal in singles at the SEA Games and added two bronze medals from mixed doubles and the team event.

She and Niño Alcantara reached the mixed doubles semifinals before falling to Patcharin Cheapchandej and Pawit Sornlaksup, 7-5, 5-7, 7-10.

She also collected a bronze from the team event, although she did not play, joining Shaira Rivera, Alexa Milliam, Tennielle Madis, and Stefi Aludo. This was Eala’s second SEA Games appearance. She earned three bronze medals in her 2021 debut in Vietnam. And this latest run adds to her growing attention on the WTA Tour during the 2025 season.

Alex Eala closed out a stellar 2025 season

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate closed her year with a strong finish. Her 2025 campaign began with a dream semifinal run at the Miami Open. In that stretch, she defeated three Grand Slam champions and earned main-draw berths at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, where Eala also secured her first main-draw win.

Even her SEA Games final required composure. After she dominated the opening set, she encountered problems in the second. She protested several line calls and slipped into a 2-2 deadlock with Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Still, the 20-year-old recovered and played with authority.

The Team Philippines flag bearer handled the pressure, winning four straight games to close out the match. When the eighth game reached 30-all, she ripped a backhand winner for the lead. A Sawangkaew fault ended the contest. She jumped ahead 3-0 early, and although Sawangkaew stopped the run, Eala controlled the last three games to strike first.

Reaching the final also drew praise from Nadal Academy. The academy, where she has developed for years, celebrated her success in Asia. In an Instagram post, a spokesman for the Academy said, “Proud of Alexandra Eala at the SEA Games Thailand 2025. Congratulations on reaching the singles final after an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.”

Eala’s progress this season has been visible beyond regional competition. Her rise has made her a notable young contender in the global rankings. She also demonstrated travel stamina, competitive variety, and a willingness to face elite opposition.

With the 2026 season approaching, attention will center on whether she can expand her results across different surfaces and deeper draws. Her form suggests continued growth, and expectations will follow her into the next calendar year.