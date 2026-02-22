Alexandra Eala Makes Big Decision to Boost Her Winning Chances at Indian Wells

Alexandra Eala rose to global attention after her electrifying 2025 Miami Open run, defeating Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek. She carried that momentum into Dubai, storming to the quarterfinals before falling to Coco Gauff. Now, Eala has made a smart pre-Indian Wells move that could sharpen her edge for the Masters stage.

Alexandra Eala will make her first appearance at Indian Wells this year. Before the event, she decided not to play doubles. It is a move that could help her focus fully on singles.

In recent seasons, Eala has played many high-profile doubles tournaments. That added to her already busy schedule. While she enjoyed some success, it became difficult to balance both formats.

She is not listed in the doubles draw at Indian Wells. Many believe this is a wise decision. With only singles to focus on, she can manage her energy better. Eala enters the tournament with a seeded spot. That gives her a strong opportunity to build momentum. A deep run at Indian Wells could boost her ranking further.

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Prange Shutterstock (12070193h) Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts to winning the Junior Doubles Final with partner Oksana Selekhmeteva at the 2021 Roland Garros Grand Slam Tournament 2021 Roland Garros Day 14 – 12 Jun 2021 2021 Roland Garros Day 14 – 12 Jun 2021

She will also aim to collect as many points as possible. Soon, she must defend her semi-final points from the Miami Open. That makes her early-season results even more important. Since joining the WTA Tour, Eala has regularly played doubles. This year has followed the same pattern. She teamed up with Iva Jovic at the ASB Classic.

She also partnered with Ingrid Martins at the Australian Open. Later, she joined Janice Tjen at the Abu Dhabi Open. Her doubles calendar remained packed.

Experts have tipped Eala to break into the WTA top 20. Few top players compete in doubles as often as she does. Only Jasmine Paolini has managed both formats consistently, largely due to her partnership with Sara Errani.

Eala has built strong partnerships in recent seasons. She played with Renata Zarazua at Roland Garros and earned her first Grand Slam win there.

She later teamed up with Coco Gauff at the Italian Open and reached the quarter-finals. At the ITF level, she partnered with Estelle Cascino to win titles in Spain, while in pre-season she played mixed doubles with Juncheng Shang at the Macau Tennis Masters, and now she hopes to improve further at Indian Wells.

Alexandra Eala aims to reassess and improve before the Indian Wells

In the first six weeks of the 2026 season, Alexandra Eala has played a heavy schedule. She has competed in six tournaments. She holds a 10-6 record so far this year. Eala reached the semifinal in Auckland. However, she exited early at the AO. After that loss, she chose to play a WTA 125 event in Manila.

Following Manila, she traveled to the Middle East. She competed in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai. That meant four tournaments in four straight weeks. In her Dubai debut, she impressed again. She secured her third career top-10 win by defeating Jasmine Paolini.

Now, she turns her focus to Indian Wells. She understands the need to reset before the Masters event. The long stretch on tour has tested her physically.

“In the next two months? I think I have time now before Indian Wells to try and reassess and improve, take a small break and build again because I’ve been on the road and competing week after week after week this year,” the 20-year-old added.

“So I think physically, it’s something I can reassess my physical state, trying to build up on more injury prevention and things like that, and I think that will also reflect in a game. I think that’s one of the things that can bridge the gap between myself and, you know, those top-5 players.”

Her efforts are already paying off in the rankings. On Monday, she will rise 15 places to a new career-high of world No. 32. Her previous best ranking was No. 40.

With singles now her main focus and strong crowd support expected, the big question remains. Can she dig deep at Indian Wells and make a strong run before heading to Miami?