Alexandra Eala Opens Up on Surprise US Open Partnership With Félix Auger-Aliassime

Just like last year, the US Open mixed doubles has already captured plenty of attention ahead of the main draw, with many unexpected pairings on the list. An addition to that list is that of Alexandra Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Now, just a few days after their pairing was announced, Eala has revealed why they decided to team up.

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“That partnership came up by chance, but I am so excited for the opportunity to play with him,” Eala said after defeating Qinwen Zheng. “I think there’s a lot that I can learn by partnering up with him. Of course, the US Open is a very electric place to play doubles, and I think mixed doubles, especially with the lineups that there are, is going to be very interesting and a really great opportunity for me.”

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The 21-year-old has already featured in several doubles events this season. Her best run came at the WTA 250 event ASB Classic. There, the Filipino and the American Iva Jovic advanced all the way to the semis.

Eala also enjoyed another impressive result at the Abu Dhabi Open earlier this year. Playing alongside Janice Tjen, Eala once again reached the semifinals at the tournament.

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On the other hand, the 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime has competed in just 2 doubles tournaments this year, picking up one match win at Indian Wells and another at the Libema Open back in January.

Their partnership at the US Open joins several star-studded pairings already confirmed for the event. The current Roland Garros winner Alexander Zverev will team up with the American Taylor Townsend, while Taylor Fritz is set to play alongside familiar face Elena Rybakina.

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The mixed doubles have attracted an elite field. 6 of the top 10 players in both the ATP and WTA Rankings have entered the mixed doubles competition.

All main-draw matches will be played inside the US Open’s two biggest venues, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

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And Eala, while confirming the new partnership, has also commented on her recent victory over a fellow left-handed opponent.

Alexandra Eala reflects on reaching the quarterfinals of the Washington Open

At the Mubadala DC Open, the 21-year-old delivered another memorable performance yesterday when she defeated defending champion Leylah Fernandez in straight sets.

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For the Filipina ace, it was one of her toughest tests of the week. In the match, Eala found herself in deep trouble during the second set when Fernandez raced to a 5-1 lead and looked ready to force a decider.

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But the world No. 28 refused to give up and produced a remarkable comeback, sealing a 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) victory to book her place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

And after the match, the Filipino professional was asked whether results like this still surprise her. “Everything’s kind of a blur right now. I really made an effort to stay in the moment, and I was ready for anything that could have happened,” Eala stated. “And luckily – well, it wasn’t a lot of luck – but luckily it went my way,” she later explained.

The result in the capital city also carried extra significance because the former US Open finalist had defeated Eala in straight sets earlier this year in Stuttgart. This time, however, the rising star on the WTA Tour managed to turn the tables.

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The victory sent Eala into the sixth quarterfinal of her outstanding 2026 season, where she will next face either second-seeded Elina Svitolina or the world No. 54 Polina Kudermetova as she looks to extend her impressive run.